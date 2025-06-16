Breaking News

Nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' found guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

Roksana Lecka's actions left several children with extensive scratches to their faces and necks, as well as various marks across their legs and stomachs following her attacks. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 22-year-old nursery worker who kicked toddler in the face has been found guilty of attacking 21 toddlers in her care.

Roksana Lecka's actions left several children with extensive scratches to their faces and necks, as well as various marks across their legs and stomachs.

The worker, who was employed at the £1,900-a-month Montessori nursery in Twickenham, south west London, was found guilty by a jury on Monday on 14 counts of child cruelty after previously admitting seven charges.

Footage shown to jurors in the silent courtroom showed the nursery worker kick one young boy in the face and stomach during one particular attack.

The nursery worker, originally from Katowice in southern Poland, had claimed she was sleep deprived at the time of the attack, having admitted to smoking cannabis all night with her partner.

Lecka began her employment at the Riverside nursery in January last year, with jurors hearing there were no concerns raised during her application, which included a reference from another nursery and testimonials from the families of two children she had previously cared for.

The court heard how Lecka would "smoke cannabis quite regularly with my boyfriend", with the nursery worker telling the court: "At that time I was really addicted to vapes, I would smoke two little crystal disposables a day."

"I was vaping in nursery. Because if I did not smoke I would get agitated and fed up. I couldn't keep asking to go to the toilet. Any opportunity I would take. I would be really moody and fed up.

'It would be a couple of puffs and then I'd put it away… I would put it in my bra."

The court heard how one child was repeatedly kicked in the face by Lecka, who also punched another baby after dragging her from a cot at the nursery.

Parents began documenting injuries to their children after the youngsters returned home with unexplained marks on their bodies as early as March last year.

It was a colleague who eventually raised a alarm after claiming she had seen the nursery worker assaulting a boy in her care by pinching his legs.

The court heard how one child was repeatedly kicked in the face by Lecka, who also punched another baby after dragging her from a cot at the nursery. Picture: Google

Staff also noticed scratches and bruises on the tots' skin, with Lecka later suspended from the nursery on June 28, 2024.

The initial report from a colleague led the the headteacher to check CCTV footage of the incident.

Jurors were told the footage showed the nursery worker pinching the toddler's nose, body, wrist, and mouth.

Lecka was eventually arrested by police on July 5 last year.

In a pre-prepared statement, she told the court: "I deny assaulting any children at the Riverside Nursery… I went into work that day and had a normal day. There were no accidents where any child seemed hurt.

"We have procedures for the handling of the children, which I adhered to. I am unaware how any injury to these children were caused."

However, a jury found her guilty by unanimous decision on Monday. She will be sentenced at a later date.