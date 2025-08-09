Three people in their 40s arrested at Oasis concert in Edinburgh

Three people in their 40s were arrested at Friday's Oasis concert in Edinburgh, police have confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Three people in their 40s were arrested at Friday's Oasis concert in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The band was playing the first of three concerts in the capital on Friday evening, which saw an estimated 70,000 people packed into a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium.

Police have confirmed that two women and one man were arrested for a variety of offences at the event, including assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

Read more: Manchester United sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in deal worth up to £73.7m

Read more: Three more victims of 9/11 terrorist attack identified more than 20 years later

Fans attending Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three people were arrested at an event at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday August 8 2025.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

"He is due to appear in court at a later date.

"A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with abusive behaviour and issued a recorded police warning.