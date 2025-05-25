Officer in critical condition after being hit by car while on duty named as police appeal for witnesses

By Ella Bennett

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire has been named by Thames Valley Police as Pc Christopher Miller.

The 38-year-old suffered “very serious injuries” on Thursday at around 10.20pm on the B416 Bells Hill, Stoke Poges, in a collision with a white BMW which failed to stop, the force said.

The officer has spent five years with the roads policing unit and has been in the police for 13 years, and his family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, as are his closest colleagues, Thames Valley Police said.

Two men, aged 28 and 38, both from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

A third man, aged 43, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and has been released on police bail.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old woman, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs said: “Today, I am asking for the public’s help to share this witness appeal.

“Police officers face danger every day. In this incident, Pc Christopher Miller was simply doing his job, serving the public and keeping our communities safe.

“Sadly, Christopher has sustained extremely serious injuries, and we are doing all we can to investigate the exact circumstances.

“All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”