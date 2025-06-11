Officer who strip-searched black schoolgirl while she was on her period admits failings but denies racist motivation

Demonstrators gathered outside Stoke Newington Police Station in protest against police in schools, after it emerged that a 15-year-old Black girl ('Child Q') was strip-searched by police at a Hackney school, which is thought to be racially motivated. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

An officer who strip searched a 15-year-old black schoolgirl has admitted a series of failings in her handling of the incident, but denied her actions were discriminatory, a misconduct panel has heard.

The girl, known as Child Q, was strip searched by officers in Hackney, east London, after her school wrongly suspected her of carrying cannabis.

The police search involved the removal of Child Q's clothing including her underwear, her bending over and having to expose intimate parts of her body while she was on her period.

Officers then combed through her hair, but ultimately did not find any drugs.

The panel also heard Child Q was "demeaned" and felt "physically violated" by the search.

Trainee detective constable (TDC) Kristina Linge, Pc Victoria Wray and Pc Rafal Szmydynski, who were all Pcs at the time, all deny gross misconduct over their treatment of the girl.

People have suggested that the police officers that searched Child Q might have behaved the way they did because she was black.

Outrage over Child Q's treatment led to protests outside Stoke Newington Police Station after a safeguarding review revealed she had arrived at school for a mock exam and was taken to the medical room to be strip searched while teachers remained outside.

On Wednesday, TDC Linge, who conducted the strip search alongside Pc Wray, gave evidence to a Metropolitan police misconduct panel in London where she admitted a series of failings regarding the incident.

The 46-year-old agreed when questioned by her barrister, Luke Ponte, that there was no appropriate adult present during the strip search and that she had not conducted a less intrusive type of search prior to the strip search.

Mr Ponte asked the officer: "You failed to make a record of the search?"

"That is correct," TDC Linge replied.

He said: "You accept that in all the circumstances you did not properly step back and consider the proportionality of the situation?"

"That's correct," she said.

Mr Ponte asked: "You accept the search should not have happened?"

"Yes," she replied.

"You accept that it happening caused Q harm and distress?" he said.

"I believe so," she responded.

Mr Ponte then asked TDC Linge whether she would have done anything differently had the circumstances been "exactly the same" but Child Q had been white, to which she replied: "No."

Hundreds of protesters attend a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall, London, United Kingdom, in support of Child Q. March 20th, 2022. Picture: Alamy

The panel heard that TDC Linge did not accept accusations of breaches of respect of authority and respecting courtesy.

The officer said that upon her arrival at the school, the deputy safeguarding staff member was "adamant" that the girl had drugs on her and that the headteacher said she wanted to "make sure" the girl was not "carrying drugs for herself or others".

TDC Linge said she suspected Child Q was carrying cannabis based on information from the headteacher and the safeguarding deputy and because she could smell the drug, adding that the girl did not appear to be "high".

The panel heard the school had already conducted a search before police arrived, which had involved searching her blazer, shoes and school bag.

When asked about the likelihood of finding drugs concealed in the "groin area" or bra using a JOG search (meaning removal of jacket, outer coat and gloves), the officer replied saying she thought this would be "impossible".

The former Pc said Child Q told her she did not want her mother to be contacted and the girl had said she was "uncomfortable taking her clothes off in front of a teacher" when asked whether she was happy for the safeguarding deputy to act as her appropriate adult.

TDC Linge told the panel that prior to the incident, she had not attended a school before for policing purposes and had only taken part in stop and search JOG searches that had been conducted on the street.

The panel heard that these factors had contributed to why TDC Linge felt she had "got things wrong" on this occasion.

TDC Linge also said she had never observed an MTIP (More Thorough Intimate Parts) search, commonly known as strip searches, before searching Child Q.

The officer said she did not think training or refresher training on the different levels of police searches was adequate and that she found terms related to the types of searches "still confusing" and "not straight forward."

TDC Linge told the panel she had tried to make Child Q "as comfortable as possible" during the search, and took "all precautions to reduce embarrassment".

The officer appeared to become emotional during the hearing, wiping her eyes with a tissue while giving evidence.

A previous hearing heard that Child Q informed the two officers who searched her that she was menstruating, but the search continued during which her sanitary pad was exposed.

When no drugs were found after the strip search, Child Q's hair was also scoured.

According to the allegations, Pcs Linge and Szmydynski performed a search that exposed the girl's intimate parts when this was "disproportionate in all the circumstances".

Pcs Linge and Wray are also accused of performing or allowing the search in a manner which was "unjustified, inappropriate, disproportionate, humiliating and degrading".

All of this happened without authorisation, in the absence of an appropriate adult, and with no adequate concern being given to Child Q's age, sex, or the need to treat her as a child, and that the child's race was an effective cause of this, it is also alleged.

Pcs Szmydynski and Linge are further accused of gave a "misleading record" of the search afterwards.

The girl will not be giving evidence at the tribunal, "because of the psychological effects that this strip search has had on her", the panel previously heard.

Scotland Yard has previously apologised over the incident.

The hearing continues.