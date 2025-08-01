'We are in the last days': Ominous sign near summer club at centre of 'poisoning' probe

An ominous sign reading 'We are in the last days' has been spotted near the crime scene. Picture: George Icke/LBC

By Jacob Paul

An ominous sign reading 'we are in the last days' has been seen at the crime scene where eight children were allegedly poisoned on Sunday.

A 76-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance after eight children fell ill at Stathern Lodge, owned by Christian charity the Braithwaite Gospel Trust, in Leicestershire earlier this week.

Images obtained by LBC from the crime scene amid a probe into the incident reveal a sign with an ominous message stuck on a wall next to a police cordon.

"Free bible, cd's, We are in the last days, read revelation," it reads.

The phrase 'last days' refers to the period between Jesus Christ's ascension and his second coming.

The message is often promoted by Jehovah's Witnesses, who believe the Bible foretold many things that indicate this period is upon us.

The sign appears to suggest this message is made clear in the 'The Book of Revelation' - the last book in the Bible.

A 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at the summer camp. Picture: Alamy

A witness has claimed that "distressed" parents were unable to see their children "for hours" after the incident unfolded.

A triage centre was set up at a village hall in Plungar, where worried parents were ordered to wait.

This reportedly left many frustrated and led to some "screaming" at officers, urging that they to see their kids.

A mum, whose son was due to attend the holiday camp this week, said she wanted to see the camp shut.

"We’re not sure it was in the food they served or if it was in the tuck shop they ran.

"They said we were able to send £5 to each child for the tuck shop," she told The Metro.

"The camp should be closed down. We can’t trust anyone with our kids," she added.

Elvas Madanombe, from the Friday Apostles church in Sheffield, which has frequently attended Stathern Lodge in the past, described the news as "horrific".

He added it was "unimaginable" and said the group would be reconsidering visiting the lodge next week.

Ed Argar, Conservative MP for Melton and Syston, said the incident was "clearly shocking" and "deeply concerning".

"Our thoughts are with the young people affected - wishing them a full recovery," he said.

"While, understandably, people will have a lot of questions about what has happened, it is important we remember this is a live police criminal investigation, so I would caution against people speculating while the police do that work.

"I would, however, encourage the police to provide as much information publicly as they can, as soon as they can, but without prejudicing that vital investigation."

An investigation has been launched following the incident in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The force said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over what it said was the "circumstances of the initial police response".

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been created.

Anyone with any information has been urged to report it online.