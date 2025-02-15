14-year-old boy dead and four injured as man stabs five passers-by in Austria, with suspect believed to be Syrian

15 February 2025, 18:48 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 19:34

Police responded to the stabbing in Villach, Austria.
Police responded to the stabbing in Villach, Austria. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A 14-year-old boy has died and four other people have been injured in a stabbing attack in southern Austria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to police, a 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested.

He was a Syrian citizen, who was entitled to stay in Austria, according to the authorities.

Officers responded to the attack around 4pm on Saturday afternoon in the main square of the town of Villach.

A large-scale search has begun in the city, as it is unclear if the suspect was a lone perpetrator.

All of the injured are in intensive care.

Police spokesman Rainer Dionisio said to local broadcaster ORF-Kärnten that the man 'indiscriminately attacked several passers-by with the knife'.

He added: "We can't rule anything out. We'll shed light on the circumstances and try to get urgent information to come up with a possible motive.

"At the moment, one can only speculate, and we as police are not allowed to do that. That's why we have to wait until we have secured information.”

A witness, 42, a food delivery driver, said to the same publication that they heard the crime from their car and reportedly drone into the suspect to prevent further attacks.

Austrian State Office for State Protection and the Fight Against Extremism took over the investigation in collaboration with the State Criminal Police Office.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.

Missing woman at centre of Cambridgeshire murder investigation named

Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker.

Two charged by police after shock footage shows man kicked and spat at by knifeman after ‘burning Koran’ in London
Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children

Predator who encouraged man to rape a baby after sharing vile images of children online is jailed for 21 years
The woman who said she was raped by rappers and business moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, when she was 13, has dropped her civil lawsuit against both men.

Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

Police think suspect in fatal Valentine's Day shooting of woman 'may have entered' River Thames
Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

More UK News

See more More UK News

Police at the scene after the car crashed into protesters.

Mother and her two-year-old daughter die after Munich attack where man ploughed car into crowd
Thousands attend the Pro-Palestinian demonstration held in London

Thousands march to protest Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Gaza plan

Partial lunar eclipse rising over Stonehenge, UK, on July 16th 2019

Rare 'blood moon' lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's how to see it

Ukraine war is the ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for European army

Ukraine war is ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for 'army of Europe'
Flag of the United Kingdom with surveillance camera and barbed wire

UK spending millions on ad campaign painting gloomy picture of Britain to deter Albanian immigrants
The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.

UK needs to ‘spend less on welfare and more on defence’ to support Ukraine, former Shadow Foreign Secretary tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News