14-year-old boy dead and four injured as man stabs five passers-by in Austria, with suspect believed to be Syrian

Police responded to the stabbing in Villach, Austria. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A 14-year-old boy has died and four other people have been injured in a stabbing attack in southern Austria.

According to police, a 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested.

He was a Syrian citizen, who was entitled to stay in Austria, according to the authorities.

Officers responded to the attack around 4pm on Saturday afternoon in the main square of the town of Villach.

A large-scale search has begun in the city, as it is unclear if the suspect was a lone perpetrator.

All of the injured are in intensive care.

Police spokesman Rainer Dionisio said to local broadcaster ORF-Kärnten that the man 'indiscriminately attacked several passers-by with the knife'.

He added: "We can't rule anything out. We'll shed light on the circumstances and try to get urgent information to come up with a possible motive.

"At the moment, one can only speculate, and we as police are not allowed to do that. That's why we have to wait until we have secured information.”

A witness, 42, a food delivery driver, said to the same publication that they heard the crime from their car and reportedly drone into the suspect to prevent further attacks.

Austrian State Office for State Protection and the Fight Against Extremism took over the investigation in collaboration with the State Criminal Police Office.