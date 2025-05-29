One in three UK adults have had their phone stolen, study reveals

29 May 2025, 07:17

Phone theft has soared in the UK.
Phone theft has soared in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Nearly one in three UK adults has had their mobile phones stolen, a new study has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

29 per cent of Brits were victims of phone theft in 2024, up from 17 per cent in 2023, according to Nuke From Orbit, a fintech start-up.

It comes as the Government and police look to crackdown on the growing phone theft crisis.

“The current solutions — and the police response — simply do not match the scale of the problem,” James O’Sullivan, the start-up’s chief executive, said.

Read more: Police to deploy high-speed e-bikes in London to combat phone snatching

Met seizes 1,000 stolen phones in a week

“Thefts are rising, personal security is lacking and users are stuck in risky habits,” he told the Financial Times.

As many as half of Brits were also concerned about criminals illegally accessing their bank accounts and phone wallets.

Nuke From Orbit was launched after its founder had his own phone stolen, seeing him dedicate his time to improving phone security.

His new product will add a “kill switch” to phones, which will allow users to remotely turn off their devices and freeze their accounts if their phone is stolen.

O’Sullivan added: “The only reason people go to the police is if it’s required for getting their money back from the bank. Being proactive, where you’re reducing the window to potential fraud is much better than trying to get back the ultimately quite replaceable device.”

Watch police arrest footage as three sentenced as Met crackdown on mobile phone theft in south east London

High-speed e-bikes will be used by police officers in London to "beat criminals at their own game" in their war against phone snatchers.

The lightweight off-road vehicles, produced by Sur-ron, have been unveiled by the City of London Police in the latest move to combat the mobile stealing crimewave.

Countless numbers of thieves have been using these bikes to whizz around the city and pinch phones out of people's hands, before speeding off in the blink of an eye.

Using the Chinese-made bikes, which cost £4,9000 a piece, the criminals have then been able to flee along pavements and weave through traffic, leaving pursuing officers on the road in their wake.

But now these criminals cyclists will be chased by a new electric fleet of cop bikes - which have their distinctive force logos, flashing lights and sirens.

In January, the Metropolitan Police purchased five Chinese-made Surron 'high-performance electric bikes' for their new elite unit, which was set up to target the gangs.

And now the City of London force has followed suit, as Commander Umer Khan told the Standard: “We will tackle phone snatching using all available tactics.

"We want the City to be a welcoming place of national and historic significance for visitors, workers and the people living here.

“We also want it to be a hostile environment for anyone thinking of coming into the Square Mile to commit criminality. We will get you one way or another - and bring you to justice.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man.

Liverpool crash suspect is 'pleasant family man with three young kids'

PC Stephen Smith and PC Rachel Comotto denied assaulting Donald Burgess, a single-leg amputee, at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21, 2022.

Two police officers who pepper-sprayed and tasered amputee, 92, in care home cleared of assault
Andrew Tate, right, speaks to media next to his brother Tristan. The pair have both been charged with rape by UK police.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan charged with raping four women by UK police

This court sketch created on May 23, 2025, shows the defendant, French retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec listening during a hearing in his trial.

'Devil in a white coat' surgeon jailed for 20 years in France's biggest ever child sexual abuse scandal
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of the suspect, Tino Williams (L) who is wanted in connection with the murder of Brandon Porter Kershaw (R)

Manhunt underway for suspect linked to murder of 'kind-hearted' teenage father outside a primary school
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley arrives to make a statement outside New Scotland Yard, central London, after the High Court ruled that the Metropolitan Police cannot dismiss officers by removing their vetting clearance.

Sentencing changes to cost 'hundreds of millions’ in extra policing, Met chief tells LBC

More UK News

See more More UK News

The cyber and electromagnetic command will be led by General Sir Jim Hockenhull to defend against cyber attacks and co-ordinate offensive moves with the national cyber force.

British military to launch £1bn cyber and AI army to strike back at Putin’s hackers

New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK

Chief officers call for radical overhaul of structure of UK policing

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green (second right) and the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, at Merseyside Police Headquarters.

Four people remain 'very ill' in hospital as police continue to question Liverpool victory parade suspect
A group of veterans impacted by a historical gay ban at College Green in London

LGBT veterans dismissed for their sexuality ‘furious’ at slow pace of compensation

Exterior view of St Helier hospital, in the London Borough of Sutton, and which is run by Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Hospital managers 'ignoring official guidance' on Supreme Court trans ruling

Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire

Search underway after girl 'falls into water' at major UK reservoir

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News