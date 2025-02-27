Owner of ‘XL Bully’ that savaged woman, 19, to death in Bristol screamed ‘they’ve killed my dog’ as police shot at it

27 February 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 15:39

Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol
Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

The owner of a dog that left a 19-year-old dead following a savage attack inside a Bristol flat screamed "they've killed my dog" as officers shot at it, police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two people, a man and a women in their 20s, were arrested following the attack at about 7pm yesterday at the property in Cobhorn Drive, south Bristol.

A neighbour who lives close to the scene of a dog attack in Hartcliffe, Bristol, said there was a heavy police presence at the scene, with a woman heard screaming “they’ve killed my dog”.

They told LBC: "It was calm. There was no noise, nothing outside, nothing whatsoever, until the lady came outside."

Police initially tranquillised the dog involved, but have since put the animal down, Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy of Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.

Another neighbour told the PA News Agency she is certain the dog was an XL bully and had seen it on a lead with its owner.

"I do feel so sad for the dog owner. She did mention the dog wasn't great with men, fine with women and children," the woman said.

"I feel for her so, so much. It wasn't her fault."

She declined to comment on whether the woman who died lived at the address where the incident happened or if there had been previous police contact with the household.

It comes after initial reports suggested the animal may be a banned XL Bully, but further tests were needed.

Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and give reference number 5225051097, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

