Paedophile jailed after making 'twisted' arrangement with mum to rape 12-year-old girl

Paedophile jailed after making 'twisted' arrangement with mum to rape 12-year-old girl. Picture: Police Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A paedophile has been sentenced to 14 years in jail after making a 'twisted' arrangement with a mother to rape her 12-year-old daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Davies, 45, a registered sex offender from Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for a string of offences after he planned a visit to the mother's home in Birmingham while her husband was away in order to sexually abuse her daughter.

The court heard that the pair had explicit conversations about the specific sexual acts he planned to inflicted upon the girl, with Davies going as far as suggesting she would be "sore by the end of the week".

The mother and paedophile also deliberated over what clothes the girl should wear during the week-long visit to her home, which was arranged to take place while the woman's husband was away.

Davies also sent a picture of his collection of sex toys and descriptions of how each would be used.

Davies pleaded guilty in May 2024 to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, distributing an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Officers found a total of 132 indecent images of children at 'Category A' on his devices - the most serious tier of child abuse imagery.

Read more: Liverpool crash suspect is 'pleasant family man with three young kids'

Read more: Elon Musk leaves role in Trump administration as Tesla chief insists the work of DOGE will continue

Hanley-Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire-United Kingdom April 21,2022 Stoke-on-Trent Combined Court Bethesda Street Hanley on a bright spring day. Picture: Alamy

The discovery came after the force's Public Protection Unit carried out an investigation in April 2024 following intelligence suggesting Davies had breached the SHPO.

Police raided his home on April 27, 2024, recovering the mobile device from a kitchen cupboard.

The force also found 35 'Category B' images and 77 'Category C' images on the phone, the court heard.

Mr Daley admitted that the footage shown in court contained girls as young as six-years-old.

During the case, the court was informed that Davies, a registered sex offender, had previously been imprisoned in 2016 for offences including attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempted sexual activity with a child under 16.

A jury a Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court subsequently found him guilty of arranging and/or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, including rape and assault by penetration of a child under 13.

A jury a Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court subsequently found him guilty of arranging and/or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, including rape and assault by penetration of a child under 13. Picture: Police Handout

On Wednesday, Davies was jailed for 20-years - comprising of a 14-and-a-half year custodial sentence and five-and-a-half years extended licence.

Detective Constable Nathalie Connolly lead the case. She said: “I am pleased that we have been able to deliver a positive outcome on this case.

“I hope this sentencing shows that we are committed to tackling child sex offences and keeping children across Staffordshire safe.”

We’re determined to support survivors of sexual offences. If a survivor feels ready to talk to us about their experiences, please contact us via 101 or use Live Chat on our website.