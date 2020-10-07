Pair convicted of trying to murder prison guard in terror attack

7 October 2020, 16:37

Brusthom Ziamani (pictured) was convicted alongside Baz Hockton
Brusthom Ziamani (pictured) was convicted alongside Baz Hockton. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Two men have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a prison officer after launching an Islamic terror attack at a top security jail.

Serving prisoners Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Hockton, 26, have been convicted at the Old Bailey of launching the attack at Whitemoor jail in Cambridgeshire.

The pair screamed: 'Allahu Akbar' and wore hoax suicide vests as they attacked Neil Trundle, their trial at the Old Bailey was told.

They "lured" PO Trundle into a cupboard space off-limits to prisoners before setting upon him with makeshift weapons on January 9, jurors were told.

The attack took place in January 2020
The attack took place in January 2020. Picture: PA

PO Trumdle was left with multiple cuts to his head, neck and chest after the attack on the 9th January this year.

Ziamani, who already has a conviction for plotting a terror attack on a soldier, said he only intended to cause "some harm" to Mr Trundle.

He also admitted assaulting prison staff Jayne Cowles and Georgina Ibbotson when they attempted to intervene.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

lexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are facing charges over the deaths of Western hostages

Isis 'Beatles' charged in US with deaths of Western hostages

Police said the child and two adults were known to each other

Three-year-old boy and two adults found dead in Brentford home
Police have issued an urgent warning after four died

Police arrest 10 people after four drug deaths in the North East
Vian Mangrio and her mother Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi were found dead at their home in Burnley

Two arrests after doctor and teenage daughter found dead at home
Newcastle University confirmed the woman is a student there

Man, 18, arrested after teenager found dead at Newcastle Uni halls
A female officer has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Westminster

Police officer stabbed in stomach during attempted Westminster robbery

More UK News

See more More UK News

An official at Crownhill Crematorium told the brothers they could not move their socially-distanced chairs

Council apologises after blocking sons from hugging mum at dad's funeral
Nicola Sturgeon spoke in Holyrood

Scotland faces new restrictions in a bid to curb Covid-19 cases
Emmanuelle Charpentier, left, and Jennifer Doudna right

Two women jointly win Nobel Prize for chemistry for first time ever
Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of 'backtracking' on the rule of six

PM accuses Starmer of 'backtracking' over rule of six after he supported it on LBC
Scientists are particularly concerned about the Arctic Sea

September 'world's hottest on record', scientists say

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions

Watch again: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London