Pair convicted of trying to murder prison guard in terror attack

Brusthom Ziamani (pictured) was convicted alongside Baz Hockton. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Two men have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a prison officer after launching an Islamic terror attack at a top security jail.

Serving prisoners Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Hockton, 26, have been convicted at the Old Bailey of launching the attack at Whitemoor jail in Cambridgeshire.

The pair screamed: 'Allahu Akbar' and wore hoax suicide vests as they attacked Neil Trundle, their trial at the Old Bailey was told.

They "lured" PO Trundle into a cupboard space off-limits to prisoners before setting upon him with makeshift weapons on January 9, jurors were told.

The attack took place in January 2020. Picture: PA

PO Trumdle was left with multiple cuts to his head, neck and chest after the attack on the 9th January this year.

Ziamani, who already has a conviction for plotting a terror attack on a soldier, said he only intended to cause "some harm" to Mr Trundle.

He also admitted assaulting prison staff Jayne Cowles and Georgina Ibbotson when they attempted to intervene.