Pair jailed for eight months following fatal Channel small boat crossing that saw death of woman and child

Afghan nationals Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, were arrested after the vessel arrived into UK waters. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

Two men have been jailed for piloting a boat across the Channel from France to the UK, which saw the death of a woman and a child.

Afghan nationals Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, were arrested after the boat arrived into UK waters on Wednesday May 21.

The small boat was carrying more than 70 people.

Shortly after it's departure from a beach near Calais earlier in the day a woman and child had been pulled off the over-crowded boat by a French coastal patrol vessel and declared dead.

Police in France are now investigating the circumstances of the fatalities under the direction of the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office.

The pilots of the boat were detained and questioned by investigators from the National Crime Agency after their arrival into Dover.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel on May 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The men were later charged with facilitating illegal immigration to the UK, and pleaded guilty at a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates on May 24.

They were sentenced to eight months in prison.

NCA Branch Commander Adam Berry said: “This tragic incident demonstrates just how dangerous these crossings are, and the callous nature of those who organise them.

“The boat in question was dangerously over-crowded, but Sajjadi and Mohammadi chose to carry on their journey.

“We continue to work with French colleagues to investigate the circumstances of this crossing and the fatalities.”