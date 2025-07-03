Palestine Action activists remanded in custody over break-in at RAF Brize Norton

3 July 2025, 14:43 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 14:45

The group were remanded in custody after £7 million of damage was caused to aircraft
The group were remanded in custody after £7 million of damage was caused to aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Four people have been remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court following an incident at RAF Brize Norton claimed by the group Palestine Action in which two aircraft were damaged.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29 and Jony Cink, 24, both of no fixed abode, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 35, and Lewie Chiaramello, 22, both of London, have been remanded in custody after £7 million in damage was caused to two Voyager aircraft on June 20.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said they had been charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

CTPSE said a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until September 19.

A 23-year-old man was released without charge.

Palestine Action protesters breach RAF Brize Norton and spraypaint plane

MPs have backed the government’s move to ban direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, despite warnings it will have a “chilling effect” on protest.

Legislation passed in the Commons on Wednesday, as MPs voted 385 to 26, majority 359 in favour of proscribing the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The motion is expected to be debated and voted on by the House of Lords on Thursday before it becomes law.

If approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison to be a member of the direct action group or to support it.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs that protesters expressing support for Palestine “have always been able to, and can continue to do so” as he urged support to ban Palestine Action.

He said: “Palestine Action is not a legitimate protest group.

“People engaged in lawful protest don’t need weapons. People engaged in lawful protest do not throw smoke bombs and fire pyrotechnics around innocent members of the public.

“And people engaged in lawful protest do not cause millions of pounds of damage to national security infrastructure, including submarines and defence equipment for Nato.”

Palestine Action is seeking a legal challenge against the government’s bid to proscribe it, with a hearing expected on Friday to decide whether the ban can be temporarily blocked, pending further proceedings to decide whether a legal challenge can be brought.

While MP's vote overwhelmingly to proscribe Palestine Action and risk criminalising legitimate protest, around 1,000 people gather at Downing Street to express their anger at the ban.
While MP's vote overwhelmingly to proscribe Palestine Action and risk criminalising legitimate protest, around 1,000 people gather at Downing Street to express their anger at the ban. Picture: Alamy

Jeremy Corbyn warned the proscription of direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation will have a “chilling effect on protests”.

The Independent MP for Islington North said: “Surely we should be looking at the issue that Palestine Action are concerned about, and the supply of weapons from this country to Israel, which has made all this possible. If this order goes through today, it will have a chilling effect on protests.”

Labour MP Kim Johnson said: “We should all be able to agree that lumping Palestine Action together with the other two obscure groups to ensure that it is proscribed is a disgraceful manipulation of parliamentary procedure.

“Search in Hansard: neither of the two groups have been mentioned, they are so obscure, this manoeuvre is legally transparent and shows that the Government knows just how shaky proscription is.”

Many MPs drew comparisons with the actions of the suffragettes, with Labour MP Nadia Whittome saying: “The suffragettes carried out direct action far more extreme than anything those in Palestine Action have done, yet today, their role in changing history for the better is commemorated.

“Whatever you think of their actions, Palestine Action are part of a similar tradition, with a target this time being to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“It is unprecedented for a government to ban a civil disobedience protest group in the way that it is attempting to do so today.”

