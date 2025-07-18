Four face 2027 trial over alleged Palestine Action aircraft damage

18 July 2025, 11:49

An aircraft covered in red paint
Four face 2027 trial over alleged Palestine Action aircraft damage. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Four people accused of plotting to damage two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in a demonstration allegedly carried out by members of Palestine Action face trial in 2027.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

About £7 million worth of damage was caused to the aircraft at the airbase in Oxfordshire on June 20 in an incident alleged to have a "terrorist connection," the Old Bailey heard.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22, are charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place “knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom”, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

It has previously been alleged the defendants had been heavily involved in Palestine Action at the time.

On the same day they were charged, MPs backed the Government’s move to ban the direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing to set a timetable for the case amid heightened security outside the central London court.

The two female defendants appeared by video-link from Bronzefield jail with the two male defendants in the dock in court.

Watched by members of the public in a packed public gallery, the defendants spoke only to confirm their identities.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said the case related to "criminal damage to two aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in the early hours of June 20 which caused extensive damage to the aircraft."

He said the case was being heard in the terrorism list before Mrs Justice Cheema- Grubb, "the prosecution submission being this case has a terrorist connection."

Mr Polnay said a provisional trial fixture of six to eight weeks had been identified from January 18 2027.

He accepted that was "obviously a considerable distance away" and there was uncertainty at this stage how long any trial would take.

He added the length of the trial would depend on whether the defendants accepted being involved in the "physical acts undoubtedly taken."

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the 2027 trial date meant an "inordinately long time" for the four young people to wait in custody.

She said: "The sooner the real issues in this case are identified the better for everyone, particularly in fixing the trial date."

The senior judge confirmed the 2027 trial date at the Old Bailey but said she would review it at a plea hearing on January 16 next year.

Gardiner-Gibson, Jony Cink, both of no fixed address, Jeronymides-Norie, of Barnet, north London, and Chiaramello, of Brent, north London, were remanded into custody.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Shocking footage of a brawl at Highbury and Islington Tube station has gone viral.

Police probe disturbing viral phone footage of brawl at London Tube station with baby stranded on floor
The Old Bailey

Teenager admits plotting terror attack with gun

ormer England captain Paul Ince (left) leaving Chester Magistrates' Court where he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Former England captain Paul Ince slapped with 12-month driving ban for drink-driving

Police will use facial recognition technology at Notting Hill carnival.

Police to use facial recognition at Notting Hill Carnival in knife crime crackdown

x

Cartel 'narco subs' bringing 'unimaginable' amounts of cocaine into UK, says son of drug lord Pablo Escobar
Police face a ‘nuclear arms race’ to stay ahead of artificial intelligence, LBC has heard, with officers uncovering a growing number of deep fake sexual abuse images on seized devices.

‘Nuclear arms race against AI’ as police reveal secret ‘calculator’ apps used by paedos to hide child abuse images

More UK News

See more More UK News

Serious water pollution incidents surged in England last year.

Serious water pollution incidents surge 60% in England in a year as firms blasted for 'national disgrace'
Katie Amess

Prevent review 'a waste of time' says daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess - after killer labelled ‘great person’
Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

School at centre of Union flag dress row closes early over 'extremist threats to staff'

One child has died and several people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a coach carrying children and staff from the school home flipped onto its roof and slid down a 20ft bank on the A396 Cutcombe Hill.

Hero off-duty firefighter frees children trapped inside overturned school coach after crash kills one and injures 21
LBC understands that the number of police counters across London where people can speak to an officer face-to-face could be reduced from 37 to 19.

13 Met Police front counters set to shut amid budget crisis, leaked plans reveal

Far-right anti-immigration protestors scuffle with a cordon of riot police outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker's accusation of sexual assault last week.

Police vans attacked as clashes erupt after anti-immigrant mob descends on Epping asylum hotel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News