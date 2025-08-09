Breaking News

Arrests begin as 'hundreds' of Palestine Action supporters gather in Parliament Square to protest group's ban

9 August 2025, 13:42 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 13:51

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Police have begun arresting Palestine Action supporters "one by one" as "hundreds" gathered in Parliament Square to protest the group's proscription.

Metropolitan Police officers began arresting protesters in Parliament Square, holding placards reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

Supporting a proscribed group is a terror offence in the UK.

Clusters of officers could be seen holding individual protesters sat on the edge of the grass and escorting them through swelling crowds to police vans on the edge of the square.

A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square.
A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

A separate group of officers could be seen attending to a protester lying next to the fenced-off Emmeline Pankhurst statue.

The main, larger group of protesters in the middle of the central London square remained sat quietly holding their placards.

Defend Our Juries said between 600 and 700 people were participating in the protest supporting the banned Palestine Action in Parliament Square.

Supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London, organised by Defend Our Juries.
Supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London, organised by Defend Our Juries. Picture: Alamy

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has been clear that the proscription of Palestine Action is not about Palestine, nor does it affect the freedom to protest on Palestinian rights.

“It only applies to the specific and narrow organisation whose activities do not reflect or represent the thousands of people across the country who continue to exercise their fundamental rights to protest on different issues.

“Freedom to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and we protect it fiercely.

“The decision to proscribe was based on strong security advice and the unanimous recommendation by the expert cross-government proscription review group.

“This followed serious attacks the group has committed, involving violence, significant injuries and extensive criminal damage.

“It also followed an assessment from the joint terrorism assessment centre that Palestine Action prepares for terrorism, as well as worrying information referencing plans and ideas for further attacks, the details of which cannot yet be publicly reported due to ongoing legal proceedings.”

One person has also been arrested for supporting the proscribed group at a separate protest in London.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

