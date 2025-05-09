Passenger on 'murder' cruise ship details 'carnage' on board after man dies in 'stag do fight'

9 May 2025, 08:43

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".
James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation". Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A passenger on board a cruise ship where a man died following a "stag do fight" said there was immediate "carnage" on board with brawls breaking out.

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation" aboard the ship at 20:30 on Saturday, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed on Monday that a murder investigation had been launched.

A 21-year-old woman, who requested anonymity, has shared how she witnessed traumatising scenes of drunken brawls breaking out almost as soon as she had boarded the two-night return voyage to Belgium with her boyfriend.

She told the Mirror: "It was full of stag and hen dos that just made the boat really rowdy. We got on the boat the first day about 2pm and it was all sunny and we went to the pool but you could already see fights breaking out.

"We got to the pool about 3pm and people who were already on the boat were in drunken arguments and scraps. 

"We were sat quite far back and all of a sudden you would hear cheering and chanting and you would look over and see people fighting.

"The bar staff were still serving people to the point they were paralytically drunk, it was just carnage."

The ship had left Southampton at around 18:00 the same evening, with passengers aboard the vessel embarking on a two-night excursion to Bruges, Belgium.

A force spokesman has confirmed a 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, has been arrested and remains in custody.

Joby Carter said Mr Messham was a "proper gent", who was a part of Carter's Steam Fair until about eight years ago.

Passengers board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the port of Saint George s, Grenada.The MSC Virtuosa is one of the most modern ships in the Caribbean.
Passengers board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the port of Saint George s, Grenada.The MSC Virtuosa is one of the most modern ships in the Caribbean. Picture: Alamy

"I was absolutely gutted when I heard the news. He was a legend." he told The Sun.

"We used to travel Carter’s Steam Fair. He approached us because he had a wall of death and wanted to travel with us.

"We always got along with him. He was a proper gent, salt of the earth.

"You knew if you had a problem he would come and help you any time day or night."

Harry Clark, 23, the winner of the show Traitors last year, was also on board the luxury cruise at the time of the incident.

There was no suggestion Harry was involved.

Witness Lynda Hardiman-Pearce, who runs catering business Spud Shack: "It was carnage on the ship there were a lot of people drinking a lot. I thought I was a party animal until I saw this lot.

"People were jolly but it was a bit like a modern Wild West with stag and hen dos everywhere."

Saint George s, Grenada, Caribbean - January 10, 2025: View of the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the harbor of Saint George s, the capital of Grenada, with the picturesque Caribbean coast in the background
Saint George s, Grenada, Caribbean - January 10, 2025: View of the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa in the harbor of Saint George s, the capital of Grenada, with the picturesque Caribbean coast in the background. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, the force said the man arrested had been bailed as the investigation continues.

The cruise ship, operated by MSC Cruises, has a capacity of 6,334 guests and was travelling to Belgium at the time of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Matt Gillooly, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said over the weekend: "We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on board.

"We want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our inquiries."

The force is now appealing for information from passengers and crew aboard the ship.

The ship returned from Bruges at 06:00 on Monday and remains in Southampton.

A force spokesperson said: “A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 60s on the MSC Virtuosa on Saturday.

MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium
MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium. Picture: Alamy

“It was reported that at around 8.30pm on 3 May, the victim died following an altercation," the force spokesperson continued.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“As part of our enquiries, a 57-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in custody at this time.”

It comes just months after the fiancee of Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe died following a shocking plunge from a cruise ship following a show in the Caribbean.

Kimberly Burch, 56, died after falling overboard at around 11pm as the pair travelled on a Royal Caribbean liner as part of an 80s nostalgia cruise, according to reports.

The cruise liner, named the Explorer of the Seas, was forced to U-turn near Freeport, in the Bahamas, after reports of a person overboard.

