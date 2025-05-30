'Tearful' Ex-Marine Commando Paul Doyle, 53, appears in court to face Liverpool parade crash charges

Paul Doyle arrives in court charged with seven driving offences. Picture: Reuters

By Henry Moore

Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle has appeared in court after being charged with seven offences in connection with the incident that left 79 people injured.

Dad-of-three Doyle has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent after a car ploughed into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade.

Arriving in court wearing a black suit, Doyle appeared tearful as he confirmed his name, age and address.

He spent the majority of the seven minute hearing sitting with his head bowed - those in court described him as "dishevelled."

No charges were put to him, with the hearing expected to resume shortly before a further hearing later today at Liverpool Crown Court.

A total of 79 people were injured in the collision, which occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday as hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC fans celebrated their Premier League title win.

Police said the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78, and they are all understood to be British.

Paul Doyle arrives in court. Picture: Reuters

Police have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive for the alleged attack.

Speaking on Thursday, Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.

Paul Doyle, 53. Picture: Paul Doyle

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.

“We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information or media online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation.”

An ex-Marine Commando, Doyle is a father of three and former business owner who has competed in triathlons in the past.

Water St the morning the crash that injured 79 people. Picture: Alamy

His arrest came hours after carnage erupted at Liverpool FC's first Premier League trophy parade since 1990.

In the wake of the incident, Sir Keir Starmer released a statement, saying: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

"I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Liverpool FC said: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."