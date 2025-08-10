Paul Hollywood issues desperate plea after brother suffers ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ while walking his dog

10 August 2025, 11:46 | Updated: 10 August 2025, 12:35

Paul Hollywood and his brother Lee.
Paul Hollywood and his brother Lee. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

Paul Hollywood has issued a desperate plea for information after his brother suffered a brutal attack.

According to Merseyside Police, a man was walking his dog when he was approached from behind and “punched to the floor” before being "kicked in the face" in Wirral on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hollywood said the man was his brother, Lee, as he desperately appealed for information about the attack.

He wrote: “If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee."

Wirral Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Leasowe last night, Friday 8 August.

"The man, who is in his 50s, was walking his dog on Links View Playing fields, near to Shackleton Road, at around 7.10pm when his dog and another dog, which was being walked by an another male, began barking at each other.

“The dogs were separated by the other male who then became irate. As the man walked away he was approached from behind and punched to the floor by the male. He was then kicked in the face and back before the male made off.

“The man suffered injuries to his back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7pm last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X Merseyside Police Contact Centre or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’

You can also call 101, quoting incident reference 25000654914.

