Former England captain Paul Ince slapped with 12-month driving ban for drink-driving

18 July 2025, 10:46 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 11:11

Former England captain Paul Ince (left) leaving Chester Magistrates' Court where he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
Former England captain Paul Ince (left) leaving Chester Magistrates' Court where he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085, after pleading guilty to drink-driving. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Former England captain Paul Ince has been banned from driving and ordered to pay £7,085 after admitting drink-driving.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 57-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted driving his black Range Rover while over the limit on June 28 in Neston, Cheshire.

District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 and £85 costs.

Arriving at court, he signed an autograph with a fan and posed for a selfie with another.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.

After retiring, he moved into management at Reading between 2022 and 2023.

Read more: Luke Littler fails driving theory test... for the fourth time 'and counting'

Read more: Ex-England and Man United footballer Paul Ince charged with drink driving

The 57-year-old was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire, at around 5pm on Saturday June 28.
The 57-year-old was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire, at around 5pm on Saturday June 28. Picture: PA

Earlier this week, Harry Potter star Emma Watson was banned from driving for doing 38mph in a 30 zone.

Ms Watson, 35, was behind the wheel of a £30,000 Audi S3 when she was captured by a speed camera on a restricted road on the evening of July 31 last year.

She already had nine points on her licence for three previous offences.

She was banned for driving for six months and received three points at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

She was also ordered to pay a £650 fine, reduced due to her guilty plea, court costs of £120 and a £264 surcharge.

Fellow Harry Potter actress Zoe Wanamaker was also caught speeding on August 7, 2024, on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire.

The 76-year-old My Family star drove her blue Volvo at 46mph in a 40mph limit, the same court heard.She was also told to pay £1,044, together with a six-month ban.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Shocking footage of a brawl at Highbury and Islington Tube station has gone viral.

Police probe disturbing viral phone footage of brawl at London Tube station with baby stranded on floor
An aircraft covered in red paint

Four face 2027 trial over alleged Palestine Action aircraft damage

The Old Bailey

Teenager admits plotting terror attack with gun

Police will use facial recognition technology at Notting Hill carnival.

Police to use facial recognition at Notting Hill Carnival in knife crime crackdown

x

Cartel 'narco subs' bringing 'unimaginable' amounts of cocaine into UK, says son of drug lord Pablo Escobar
Police face a ‘nuclear arms race’ to stay ahead of artificial intelligence, LBC has heard, with officers uncovering a growing number of deep fake sexual abuse images on seized devices.

‘Nuclear arms race against AI’ as police reveal secret ‘calculator’ apps used by paedos to hide child abuse images

More UK News

See more More UK News

Serious water pollution incidents surged in England last year.

Serious water pollution incidents surge 60% in England in a year as firms blasted for 'national disgrace'
Katie Amess

Prevent review 'a waste of time' says daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess - after killer labelled ‘great person’
Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

School at centre of Union flag dress row closes early over 'extremist threats to staff'

One child has died and several people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a coach carrying children and staff from the school home flipped onto its roof and slid down a 20ft bank on the A396 Cutcombe Hill.

Hero off-duty firefighter frees children trapped inside overturned school coach after crash kills one and injures 21
LBC understands that the number of police counters across London where people can speak to an officer face-to-face could be reduced from 37 to 19.

13 Met Police front counters set to shut amid budget crisis, leaked plans reveal

Far-right anti-immigration protestors scuffle with a cordon of riot police outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker's accusation of sexual assault last week.

Police vans attacked as clashes erupt after anti-immigrant mob descends on Epping asylum hotel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News