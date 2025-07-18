Former England captain Paul Ince slapped with 12-month driving ban for drink-driving

Former England captain Paul Ince (left) leaving Chester Magistrates' Court where he has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085, after pleading guilty to drink-driving. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Former England captain Paul Ince has been banned from driving and ordered to pay £7,085 after admitting drink-driving.

The 57-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted driving his black Range Rover while over the limit on June 28 in Neston, Cheshire.

District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 and £85 costs.

Arriving at court, he signed an autograph with a fan and posed for a selfie with another.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.

After retiring, he moved into management at Reading between 2022 and 2023.

The 57-year-old was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire, at around 5pm on Saturday June 28. Picture: PA

Earlier this week, Harry Potter star Emma Watson was banned from driving for doing 38mph in a 30 zone.

Ms Watson, 35, was behind the wheel of a £30,000 Audi S3 when she was captured by a speed camera on a restricted road on the evening of July 31 last year.

She already had nine points on her licence for three previous offences.

She was banned for driving for six months and received three points at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

She was also ordered to pay a £650 fine, reduced due to her guilty plea, court costs of £120 and a £264 surcharge.

Fellow Harry Potter actress Zoe Wanamaker was also caught speeding on August 7, 2024, on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire.

The 76-year-old My Family star drove her blue Volvo at 46mph in a 40mph limit, the same court heard.She was also told to pay £1,044, together with a six-month ban.