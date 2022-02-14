Dangerous sex offender who poses 'real harm to anyone he comes across' flees open prison

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday
Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Daisy Stephens

A manhunt has been launched after an "extremely dangerous" sex offender escaped from a Lincolnshire prison, with police warning he "could be anywhere in the country".

Paul Robson, 56, is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault but absconded from HMP North Sea Camp - a category D "open prison" in Boston - shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Originally Lincolnshire Police said he was believed to be in the Boston area, but later they said he could be anywhere.

Robson was jailed in 2000 when he attacked a woman after entering her home through her cat flap.

He was described by a judge at Oxford Crown Court as a "menace to females" - and police have warned that now he has escaped he "presents a particular danger to women and young children".

The force said they were following numerous lines of enquiry and appealed for information from the public.

Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.

People are advised to call 999 if they see him, and are warned not to approach him.

"This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous," said Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox.

"We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry," DCI Cox added.

"He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

"Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

"If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately."

