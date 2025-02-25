Pensioner arrested over 'Day of the Jackal threat to kill PM' posted on social media

25 February 2025, 12:13 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 13:20

The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts.
The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A pensioner has been arrested after allegedly calling for the assassination of the Prime Minister on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Derek Wilson, who claimed he was standing for Reform UK in local elections in County Durham, is accused of posting photos of Sir Keir Starmer in the crosshairs of a sniper, saying “an ounce of lead” is all it would take - and referencing the film Day of the Jackal in which an assassin is hired to kill French president Charles de Gaulle.

Reform said he won't stand for the party as he "failed its vetting process".

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Following a report from a member of the public, we are investigating an allegation of malicious communication.

Pensioner arrested after 'threat to kill Starmer'

“A man in his mid-60s was arrested on Monday at an address in Langley Park and interviewed. He has since been released on police bail while inquiries continue”.

Taking to Facebook after his arrest, Wilson's daughter raged: "Imagine getting a call off ya dad saying he's getting arrested for his views on Starmer and the state of this country.

A post allegedly made by the 66-year-old
A post allegedly made by the 66-year-old. Picture: Social Media

Wilson allegedly posted several times about the PM, including an image with his head in what appears to be a crosshair.

One post was allegedly captioned: "There is a solution."

"This man is 66 years old and he's not got a single conviction but he's being carted away by police from his own home."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion

Three knifed at playboy’s notorious £15m London mansion where Bonnie Blue performed

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'
Video footage shows police rushing towards the Hart Space during the attack

Horror footage shows moment police rush towards Southport dance studio while killer is still inside
Police could soon be able to enter homes where stolen phones have been tracked to, without having to ask a court first.

Police to be given new powers to search homes for stolen phones without warrants under flagship Bill
"America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Blenheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England.

Blenheim Palace £2.8m solid gold toilet ‘stolen in just five minutes’ by thieves with sledgehammers in ‘audacious raid’
Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Cause of death revealed after missing sisters found in Scotland river

More UK News

See more More UK News

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

‘Russia is a menace in our waters, in our airspace, and on our streets’: PM raises defence spending by £13.4bn a year
A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled

Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered
Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

Ofcom will 'name and shame' social media companies that don't take action to cut down abuse of women and girls

Social media companies to be 'named and shamed' for not protecting women and girls online, Ofcom chief tells LBC
Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public

Man in his 80s seriously injured after XL bully attack in Warrington

Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News