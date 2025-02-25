Pensioner arrested over 'Day of the Jackal threat to kill PM' posted on social media

The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A pensioner has been arrested after allegedly calling for the assassination of the Prime Minister on social media.

Derek Wilson, who claimed he was standing for Reform UK in local elections in County Durham, is accused of posting photos of Sir Keir Starmer in the crosshairs of a sniper, saying “an ounce of lead” is all it would take - and referencing the film Day of the Jackal in which an assassin is hired to kill French president Charles de Gaulle.

Reform said he won't stand for the party as he "failed its vetting process".

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Following a report from a member of the public, we are investigating an allegation of malicious communication.

Pensioner arrested after 'threat to kill Starmer'

“A man in his mid-60s was arrested on Monday at an address in Langley Park and interviewed. He has since been released on police bail while inquiries continue”.

Taking to Facebook after his arrest, Wilson's daughter raged: "Imagine getting a call off ya dad saying he's getting arrested for his views on Starmer and the state of this country.

A post allegedly made by the 66-year-old. Picture: Social Media

Wilson allegedly posted several times about the PM, including an image with his head in what appears to be a crosshair.

One post was allegedly captioned: "There is a solution."

"This man is 66 years old and he's not got a single conviction but he's being carted away by police from his own home."