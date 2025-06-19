Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing after a 90-year-old woman with dementia was 'red-dotted' with a Taser.

One officer initially responded to a disturbance in the area after a call from the woman's carer.

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was subsequently red-dotted, or targeted, with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

The woman was also handcuffed and put in a spit hood during the incident in Peckham, south London, on May 9 2023, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The Taser was not discharged.

More officers then attended the property and the woman was handcuffed, before the spit hood was applied after she spat at the officers, the IOPC said.

Rye Lane, Peckham, South London. Picture: Alamy

She was not arrested and was taken to hospital where both items were removed.

It was determined there was a gross misconduct case to answer for one officer over their treatment of the woman, including their use of force regarding the Taser and their communication towards the woman, following an investigation by the watchdog.

Another serving officer and former officer, who left the force in August last year, will also answer their own cases over the time the woman was kept in the handcuffs and spit hood and failing to take into account her age and disability during the incident.

The IOPC investigation was launched in June 2023 after a voluntary referral from the Met and a complaint from the family over use of force and alleging discrimination due to her age, race, sex and disability.

While the three misconduct cases were brought, the watchdog found no evidence the woman was discriminated against based on race or sex.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided in November 2023 that none of the officers should face criminal charges over the incident after receiving evidence from the IOPC.

It confirmed its original decision would stand following a review in June last year.

Both serving officers are currently on restricted duties, the Met confirmed. Picture: Alamy

The IOPC investigation concluded in January.

Both serving officers are currently on restricted duties, the Met confirmed.

Three further officers will undergo a reflective practice review process following their behaviour during the incident.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "This was a concerning incident particularly given the woman's vulnerabilities.

"It was important that we investigated the full circumstances surrounding this incident to determine exactly what occurred.

"As a result we have decided that three officers who attended the incident should face a police disciplinary hearing which will ultimately determine whether the gross misconduct allegations are proven."

The watchdog said the Metropolitan Police would now organise the proceedings in due course, with no date yet set.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "While the misconduct hearing will carefully consider all the facts to determine whether the allegations are proven, I want to again acknowledge the distress caused to the woman involved and very real widespread concerns that followed.

"Officers know we expect them to show compassion and to adjust their approach according to the circumstances they are faced with. Over the coming days we will work closely with those communities most affected to ensure they feel heard and supported.

"We have provided every assistance to the IOPC throughout its investigation and will now arrange for the hearing to be held as soon as possible."