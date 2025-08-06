Dealer's pet parrot helps cops bring down major drugs gang

Mango the parrot helped cops bring down a major drugs operation. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Jacob Paul

A major drugs operation was brought down with the help of a talking parrot after a gang member taught the pet how to say phrases used by dealers.

Cops found the animal during a raid on homes in Blackpool - where large volumes of cocaine and heroin were also seized.

Adam Garnett, 35, was running the gang from inside prison between 2023 and 2024.

Phones with videos showing kilo blocks of drugs and clips of his girlfriend's pet parrot Mango talking and playing with drugs money were discovered during a search of his cell.

In one video on Shannon Hilton's phone, she could be seen laughing while she taught the bird to say "two for 25" in front of a child.

Hilton, 29, Dalbir Sandhu, 41, and Jason Gerrand, 50, were all revealed as members of the drugs operation following the search on Garnett's cell.

Shannon Hilton, Dalbir Sandhu and Jason Gerrand, were arrested following the bust. Picture: Police handout

A search of Sandhu's phone revealed he kept notes of all his sales, transactions and price lists, according to Lancashire Police.

He also researched and sent links to stories about county lines to his contacts, police said.

Preston Crown Court heard Garnett remained in touch with his affiliates from behind bars.

The gang carried out orders in Blackpool he made from prison, trafficking Class A and B drugs across the city.

Up to 15 gang members pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to drug offences from February 2023 to July 2024.

Garnett was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison after admitting two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Hilton was issued a 12 year-sentence for two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Blackpool Police said: "What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak?"One drug dealer's parrot learned to say ‘two for 25’ - a phrase picked up as part of common language used by the organised crime gang run by her boyfriend.

"Not a phrase you want your parrot squawking when the police come knocking!"Last week, they, and thirteen others were jailed for more than 103 years.

"As Mango the parrot played with illegally gained money, the gang members rapped about their drug dealing, boasting of their criminal exploits."