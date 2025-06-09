Breaking News

Plastic surgeon jailed for life after trying to murder fellow surgeon in stabbing during failed arson attack

9 June 2025, 17:22 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 17:37

Peter Brookes (L) stabbed Graeme Perks in Nottinghamshire in 2021 during a failed arson attack
Peter Brooks (L) stabbed Graeme Perks in Nottinghamshire in 2021 during a failed arson attack. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A plastic surgeon has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years for trying to murder his colleague in "planned, calculated attack".

Peter Brooks stabbed Graeme Perks in Nottinghamshire in 2021 during a failed arson attack.

The 61-year-old cycled from his house in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, to the home of Mr Perks, carrying two containers of petrol, a crowbar and a knife.

Clad in camouflage clothing, Brooks broke into the Perks’ family home through a conservatory door while Mr Perks, his wife and his son were upstairs sleeping.  

He then doused the inside of the house with petrol, including the stairs leading down from the bedrooms.

After the attack, Brooks cycled back to his house and was later discovered asleep in a residential garden having taken an overdose.

He had been subject to disciplinary issues at work, and it was clear that Brooks held a grudge against Mr Perks for his involvement.

Brooks was convicted of ttempted murder (by fire), attempted murder (by stabbing), attempted arson with intent to endanger life and pssession of a bladed article
Brooks was convicted of attempted murder (by fire), attempted murder (by stabbing), attempted arson with intent to endanger life and pssession of a bladed article. Picture: YOUTUBE

'Extreme violence'

Sam Shallow from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Peter Brooks committed an act of extreme violence, attempting to murder a highly respected colleague.

"This was a planned, calculated attack, in which Brooks showed he was determined to kill his former colleague.

“Since committing these atrocious acts, Brooks has sought to evade responsibility. He has requested late adjournments, dispensed with his legal team, and used his health to avoid proper progress of the court proceedings. On each of the nine occasions the case has been listed at court, the prosecution team has been ready.

"Justice has now caught up with Brooks.

“His victim was fortunate to escape with his life and his whole family were in danger from Brooks’s inexplicable actions. Despite the physical and emotional trauma they have endured, they have come to court to tell their story on two separate occasions.

"This has been a long process for them, but I hope that finally seeing these proceedings coming to a close will help them in their recovery from this ordeal.”

Brooks was convicted of attempted murder (by fire), attempted murder (by stabbing), attempted arson with intent to endanger life and pssession of a bladed article

