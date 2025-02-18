PhD student 'discussed rape role-play' with alleged victim, trial hears

18 February 2025, 16:51

Zhenhao Zou is accused of raping three women in London and 7 in China, whilst they were unconscious
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

A Chinese PhD student accused of drugging and raping 10 women whilst studying in London has told a jury he enjoys “rape role-play”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zhenhao Zou, 27, told Inner London Crown Court he discussed it with one of his alleged victims, who “didn’t have any complaint” following what he claimed was consensual sex.

Members of the jury have previously been shown videos in which Zou allegedly rapes the unidentified woman whilst she is unconscious at his student accommodation in central London.

He’s on trial accused of raping three women in London and 7 in China, whilst they were unconscious through drink or drugs.

Giving evidence, Zou told the court his “favourite type” of pornography involved women who appeared to be asleep, but said the women in the videos recovered from his devices were either engaging in role-play, or had agreed to act unconscious for payment.

When asked about the footage showing the unidentified woman known as Female A, Zou told the court the videos were made with her consent.

He said they discussed “sex topics” the first time they met, and “specifically discussed the kinds of role-play I like, which was rape role-play”.

He claimed during their second meeting they had consensual sex, and then began drinking alcohol and playing games. He said he “raised the idea of filming a further sex act, and she agreed”, claiming she also liked role-play.

He is accused of raping Female A twice.

Zou’s defence barrister Mark Cotter KC asked why six of the videos, which the court heard were filmed in China, show women with their eyes closed.

He said “I asked them to do that”, and told the jury they received payment in the form of gifts.

Zou claimed the women were not actually asleep or unconscious at the time.

When asked if they agreed to being filmed, he said “yes, I told them beforehand.”

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC, Zou said two women who testified to the court they were raped by him were lying.

“I’m angry, but I know their motivation”, he said.

The student, who was studying at University College London (UCL), denies 11 counts of rape, 12 counts of possession of extreme pornographic images, three of voyeurism, one of false imprisonment, and eight counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

The trial continues.

