Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months

1 July 2025, 16:35

Zacariah Boulares, left, has been jailed for 22 months after mugging Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour.
Zacariah Boulares, left, has been jailed for 22 months after mugging Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

A teenage criminal who tried to steal a Bridgerton star's phone from an upmarket coffee shop during a "ruthless" mugging spree has been jailed for 22 months.

Zachariah Boulares seen on CCTV stealing from series of victims

Zacariah Boulares, 18, snuck up behind Genevieve Chenneour, 27, and tried to grab her iPhone 14 Pro in a Joe & the Juice on Kensington High Street, west London, while she was out walking her dog on February 8.

Shocking footage shows Ms Chenneour resisting the thug's attempt as she dragged him to the floor with the help of her partner at the time Carlo Kurcishi.

The Bridgerton actress told Isleworth crown court she is now considering leaving London after being left scarred by the incident.

In a comment on social media, she said the thief "threatened to stab me multiple times.”

Met Police officers seen arrested Zachariah Boulares

Genevieve Chenneour, an actress who starred in Bridgerton.
Genevieve Chenneour, an actress who starred in Bridgerton. Picture: Alamy

She said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.

"Getting a coffee shouldn't be something you need your wits about you for”, she said.

Mr Kurcishi shared how he held on to the thief and feared his life was in danger at the time. The teen told him that he would be “f***ed up” and “stabbed” as the altercation unfolded.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, slapped Boulares with a 22-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

Boulares, 18, was labelled “dangerous” and “ruthless” by a probation officer. He had allegedly “smirked” when told he had stolen from a blind woman in a separate offence.

The Judge accused Boulares of going to wealthy areas for “rich pickings” in a “systematic pattern of stealing from people as they are enjoying a meal or refreshment at a restaurant."

Boulares previously robbed another a woman’s rucksack at Pizza Pilgrims, and stole a blind woman’s handbag while she was dining with her husband and their 10-year-old son at a Five Guys in Kensington on February 18.

"You seem to be plagued by an attitude that if people can afford nice things, then you can take them”, the judge said.

“It’s clear you are completely willing to use violence when challenged, and it’s a matter of the deepest regret that individuals have been left feeling they don’t want to come to London or they should leave London,” he added

Boulares held up a middle figure gesture to the press benches as he was led away from the docks, prompting the to tell police to take him back into court.

The prolific young criminal has a history of previous offences as a teenager.

He has also previously targeted another celebrity victim - Aled Jones - who he threatened to stab with a 20in machete as he stole his £17,000 Rolex Daytona in Chiswick, west London.

He was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order for the crime, which he committed when he was 16.


