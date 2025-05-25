Pick-up truck driver still high on cocaine from night before jailed for killing father-to-be in horror crash

25 May 2025, 15:10

Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life.
Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

A pick-up driver has been handed a 32-month prison sentence after he ran over and killed a moped rider while he high on cocaine from the night before.

Darren Silvester, 45, was reportedly 10 times over the legal limit for cocaine when he ploughed into Damien Walton, 33, on a residential street in Southampton back in 2023.

He was jailed for 32 months at Southampton Crown Court and slapped with a five-year driving ban after admitting to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the limit for benzoylecgonine.

Tests showed he had 480 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine in his blood, a metabolised form of cocaine.

That's nearly ten times the 50 microgrammes legal limit.

Cobbett Close, a quiet residential street in Southampton where the crash occurred.
Cobbett Close, a quiet residential street in Southampton where the crash occurred. Picture: Google

Mr Walton, a father-to-be, was driving his moped on his way to work when Silvester, who still had traces of cocaine in his system from the night before, fatally collided with him.

It came as the 45-year-old was leaving a petrol station in his Ford Ranger pick-up truck.

Silvester had not taken the drug for at least 12 hours but he "took a risk" by deciding to drive, a court heard.

A drugs wipe conducted at the roadside showed the presence of cocaine in Silvester's saliva and he was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs and for driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

Tragically, Mr Walton's partner Machila Marshall discovered she was pregnant with his child but later suffered a miscarriage at 18 weeks, reportedly due to the grief and stress of her loss.

Speaking following Silvester's sentencing, Temporary Police Sergeant Jonathan Dove said: "There is never any excuse for getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated by drink or drugs. Silvester's selfish actions that day have devastated a family by causing the death of a well-loved man who will miss Damien dearly.

"We are committed to bringing anyone who drives under the influence of drugs to the courts and will keep pursuing cases against these people and bringing the families of their victims some justice."

