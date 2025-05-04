Pictured: Boy killed in tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead as 14 children arrested for manslaughter

Layton Carr died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

The boy died in a tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead - as 14 children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The boy has been named as 14-year-old Layton Carr.

He was found dead inside a building near the Fairfield industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14 years, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the tragic incident on Friday.

The suspects remain in custody.

Firefights arrived at the scene in Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area shortly after 8pm, putting out the fire soon after this.

Police issued an appeal for the missing boy - believed to be in the area at the time.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: "sadly, following searches, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building".

The force added that the boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Layton Carr. Picture: GoFundMe

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

"Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

"We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Detective Chief Insp Jenkins said: “I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”