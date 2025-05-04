Pictured: Boy killed in tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead as 14 children arrested for manslaughter

4 May 2025, 09:54 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 11:23

Layton Carr died in the fire
Layton Carr died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

The boy died in a tragic industrial estate fire in Gateshead - as 14 children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boy has been named as 14-year-old Layton Carr.

He was found dead inside a building near the Fairfield industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14 years, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the tragic incident on Friday.

The suspects remain in custody.

Firefights arrived at the scene in Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area shortly after 8pm, putting out the fire soon after this.

Read more: Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire

Read more: Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'

Police issued an appeal for the missing boy - believed to be in the area at the time.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: "sadly, following searches, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building".

The force added that the boy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Layton Carr
Layton Carr. Picture: GoFundMe

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

"Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

"We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Detective Chief Insp Jenkins said: “I’d like to thank our officers and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts through the night.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire
The scene of one of the collisions in Rochdale

Horror as car ploughs into child and three others, with woman airlifted to hospital amid fears for her life
Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom

Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by armed adults in mass brawl on popular beach, as man arrested
Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance
Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues

Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

More UK News

See more More UK News

Metropolitan Police In London

Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'
A Pipe Band passes Buckingham Palace as they take part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession in central London on May 3

Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
M4 queues build after a collision on Bank Holiday weekend

Bank holiday travel chaos on two major motorways, leaving motorists stranded

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News