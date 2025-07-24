Two children and woman pictured as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting while man remains in hospital

24 July 2025, 12:36

Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge.
Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. Picture: Police Service of Northern Ireland

By Alice Padgett

A mum and her two children who were shot dead in their home in Northern Ireland have been pictured.

Vanessa Whyte, in her 40s, and her two children James and Sarah died in a shooting in Northern Ireland, police confirmed.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Superintendent Robert McGowan confirmed that all four people suffered gun shot wounds.

Police said the incident happened in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, and that officers were at the scene which had been cordoned off.

Speaking in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Superintendent McGowan said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third person died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 8.21am on Wednesday, and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.

Police confirmed they arrived to a "harrowing" scene at the village.

Police tape
Police tape. Picture: PA MEDIA

'Total shock'

Superintendent McGowan said: "Earlier this morning police received a report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

"Officers, along with their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area.

"Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has this afternoon passed away in hospital.

"The fourth person, who was taken to hospital, remains in a condition described as serious.

"All four had sustained gun shot wounds and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

"I am keen first and foremost to express my sympathy to the family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock and who will struggle to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.

"Detectives have now commenced a murder investigation and are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

"This is a quiet rural location and I'm aware that this tragic event will have sent shockwaves of sadness throughout the community."

d
Superintendent McGowan. Picture: PA MEDIA

'Tragic and deeply distressing'

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: "The news from Maguiresbridge is tragic and deeply distressing.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.

"I would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation."

