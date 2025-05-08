Pictured: Man, 22, who died from rooftop fall onto busy Soho street after night out

Ryley Harbord, 22, fell to his death from a Soho rooftop during the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Police have launched an urgent appeal for anyone who may have witnessed a 22-year-old falling from a rooftop in Soho over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Ryley Harbord was pronounced dead at 2am on Saturday morning following an incident at a home on Brewer Street, a busy spot filled with nightclubs and bars in central London.

The Metropolitan Police are treating his death as unexpected with an investigation underway.

Scotland Yard has urged an appeal for anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Harbord on Friday evening to speak to them.

They are particularly interested in hearing from those who had contact with him between 7pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anne Linton, who is leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ryley's family as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

Police have released CCTV images of Harbord speaking to a club bouncer on the night of his death. Picture: Met Police

Harbord's family has issued a heartbreaking tribute. Picture: Social media

“This is an unimaginably difficult time for them.

“Soho was bustling at the start of a Bank Holiday, which means there is a likelihood someone saw or spoke to Ryley.

“If this is you, you may hold really important information that helps us piece together the circumstances surrounding Ryley's death and we would ask you to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 217/3May.

Alternatively, they can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Met have released CCTV images from the night, with one image showing Mr Harbord speaking to a nightclub bouncer.

Tributes have flooded in for Mr Harbord following his tragic death.

One family member wrote on Facebook: "My world is destroyed. He is my extension, Ryley you are my world, how can I breathe without you breathing, how can I face the world without you in it?"