Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder

4 August 2025, 18:13

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.
Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Jacob Paul

The 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a car park in Bury has been named - as three teenage suspects who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

Mohammed Afzal, known by loved ones as Isa, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

He sustained several stab wounds before later dying from his injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said three men, all 19 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

The most recent arrest happened at Manchester Airport at 4:30am this morning, with the other two arrests taking place in Bury and Bolton on Saturday night.

The investigation is being led by the force's major incident team.

Read more: Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Read more: Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: "Even though we have three people in custody this is still a live investigation and that will continue today and into next week.

"This was a violent and tragic incident that was witnessed by a lot of people.

"This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

"Our officers will be in the area today and over the next few days as we try to establish what happened in the lead-up to this awful incident.

"We also have specialist officers supporting the family at this difficult time.“If anyone has any information or was in the area at the time, they should contact us quoting log 3354-01/08/25."

