Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman'

John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Images of the 87-year-old pensioner who died after allegedly being attacked in the street and robbed for his cornflakes and a shepherd's pie have emerged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Mackey had visited a north London Co-op store where he bought a box of cornflakes, a shepherd’s pie and a newspaper before he visited a kebab shop on the afternoon of Tuesday May 6.

He was allegedly followed in the street and attacked on Goodchild Road in Manor House, a court previously heard.

Mr Mackey was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Peter Augustine, 58, has been charged with stealing Mr Mackey's black duffel bag containing his Co-op purchasers, and murdering the 87-year-old victim.

Read more: Man charged with murder following death of 87-year-old pensioner in north London

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Goodchild Road in the Manor House area of north London where officers attended with the London Ambulance Service on Tuesday following reports of a robbery. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met's Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation described the "horrific" incident and that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection to this.

He said in a tribute: “John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident.”

Heartbreaking family tributes have also poured in for Mr Mackey following his death.

They described him as “funny,” “charming” and a “life-long Arsenal fan” who was “adored by his family and loved by his local community”.

Specialist officers continue to provide support to the devastated family.

Augustine's case was brought to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing in Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ben Holt told the court: “A member of the public saw Mr Mackey lying on the pavement and heard a male shouting ‘give me the bag’ and a man standing over Mr Mackey”

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as bleeding on the brain and fractured ribs, Mr Holt told the court.