Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman'

14 May 2025, 14:05

John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie.
John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Images of the 87-year-old pensioner who died after allegedly being attacked in the street and robbed for his cornflakes and a shepherd's pie have emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Mackey had visited a north London Co-op store where he bought a box of cornflakes, a shepherd’s pie and a newspaper before he visited a kebab shop on the afternoon of Tuesday May 6.

He was allegedly followed in the street and attacked on Goodchild Road in Manor House, a court previously heard.

Mr Mackey was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Peter Augustine, 58, has been charged with stealing Mr Mackey's black duffel bag containing his Co-op purchasers, and murdering the 87-year-old victim.

Read more: Man charged with murder following death of 87-year-old pensioner in north London

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Goodchild Road in the Manor House area of north London where officers attended with the London Ambulance Service on Tuesday following reports of a robbery.
Goodchild Road in the Manor House area of north London where officers attended with the London Ambulance Service on Tuesday following reports of a robbery. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met's Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation described the "horrific" incident and that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection to this.

He said in a tribute: “John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident.”

Heartbreaking family tributes have also poured in for Mr Mackey following his death.

They described him as “funny,” “charming” and a “life-long Arsenal fan” who was “adored by his family and loved by his local community”.

Specialist officers continue to provide support to the devastated family.

Augustine's case was brought to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing in Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ben Holt told the court: “A member of the public saw Mr Mackey lying on the pavement and heard a male shouting ‘give me the bag’ and a man standing over Mr Mackey”

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as bleeding on the brain and fractured ribs, Mr Holt told the court.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Cherri-Ann Austin-Saddington was working at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, when she became infatuated with sex offender Bradley Trengrove, 31

Besotted prison officer who had sex up to 40 times with 'exceptionally dangerous' rapist spared jail
Ms Ventura was in a decade-long relationship with Combs, 55, from around 2008

Diddy’s violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie played in full in court as he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire.

Nursery staff member arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as Ofsted closes site

A general view outside a Natwest branch on February 06, 2025 in Altrincham, United Kingdom.

NatWest facing 100 million cyber attacks each month as experts reveal ‘staggering’ scale of digital crime
Galbraith has been jailed for 14 years

Drug dealer who killed two, including seven year-old-boy, in cannabis lab explosion jailed for 14 years
Argent has since returned to Essex.

Only Way is Essex Star James Argent given suspended sentence for pushing girlfriend down stairs

More UK News

See more More UK News

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded
Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint
April Jones

Father of April Jones dies without ever finding body of his daughter, five, who was kidnapped and murdered
Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming
Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years
The motorway is used by about 200,000 people per day, making it Britain's busiest

Britain’s busiest motorway closed after waste lorry overturned as thousands of motorists affected

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News