Pictured: Romanian 'model', 26, charged over 'arson attacks' on properties linked to Keir Starmer

20 May 2025, 13:37 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 14:18

Carpiuc appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on charges relating to fires at properties linked to Starmer.
Carpiuc appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on charges relating to fires at properties linked to Starmer. Picture: Starnow.com/stanislavcarpiuc

By Jacob Paul

A Romanian national accused of involvement in the "arson attacks" on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer has appeared in court.

Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, who lives in Romford, is one of three men who has been in connection with three alleged arson attacks.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning, wearing a light blue Adidas hoodie, charged with the following:

  • conspiring together with Roman Lavrynovych and others unknown to damage by fire property belonging to another,
  • intending to damage the property,
  • intending to endanger the life or another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would thereby be endangered.

The Met Police said: "The charge, which was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relates to a period from Thursday, 17 April to Tuesday, 13 May this year, in which three incidents took place - a vehicle fire in NW5 on Thursday, 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on Sunday, 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of Monday, 12 May."

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with arson, in relation to fires which damaged properties.
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with arson, in relation to fires which damaged properties. Picture: Alamy

Carpiuc required the help of an interpreter during court proceedings.

Jay Nutkins, defending, said Carpiuc had been living in Britain for nine years and comes from a "working family".

He recently finished a two-year business degree in January at Canterbury Christ Church University and is waiting for his results, the court heard.

"He was off to visit his sister in Romania. He booked a one-way ticket because he hadn't decided how long he would stay yet," the lawyer added.

Mr Nutkins said Carpiuc had four bank accounts with a"modest income" earned from his job in construction, which he began while waiting for his university results.

Stanislav Carpiuc has a video on his model casting website.
Stanislav Carpiuc has a video on his model casting website. Picture: Starnow.com/stanislavcarpiuc

Carpiuc works in construction but reportedly has aspirations of becoming the "top male model in the world", according to Mailonline.

He also appears to have an acting website.

"My name Stanislav. I started my modeling career quite recently," he says in a video on his website.

Carpiuc was arrested on Saturday, May 17 at London Luton Airport by counter terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and held in police custody after a warrant of further detention was obtained.

As part of the same investigation, Roman Lavrynovych, 21, of Sydenham, a Ukrainian national, was also charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody, due to appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on June 6.

Last week, Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the arson attacks were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for".

Counter-terrorism officers worked "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

