Plumber, 36, with ‘chainsaw and gas mask’ shot by police who ‘feared gun or bomb’ is named by family

9 July 2025, 09:10

The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara.
The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara. Picture: Facebook

By Shannon Cook

A chainsaw-wielding man shot by police wearing a gas mask and body armour has been named.

A man shot by police in Kent, who is receiving treatment in hospital, is thought to have life-changing injuries and is in an induced coma in King's College Hospital in London.

Kent Police officers attended a property in Ashford Road, Hollingbourne, near Maidstone to conduct an arrest on suspicion of assault.

Unarmed officers from Kent Police entered the property at around 7.15pm to arrest the man but he refused to come out of the house.

The 36-year-old man has now been named by his family as Sean O'Meara, The Telegraph reported.

The officers were told to withdraw and armed officers were deployed. Officers' body cam footage shows the man allegedly holding a chainsaw and what officers believed was a handmade firearm or IED (improvised explosive device).

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that a first baton round was fired by police and the man then took cover behind a hedge before officers moved in and a police dog was deployed.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "The man ignored orders to put down the chainsaw and a second baton round was discharged and then, seconds later, he moved towards officers and was shot by an officer with a conventional firearm.

"A detailed search of the scene continued today and among the weapons found at the scene were a chainsaw and a device which was made safe by the bomb squad (EOD)."

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "While at the scene, a firearm was discharged by a police officer. A man sustained injuries believed to be life-changing and was taken to a London hospital where he remains receiving treatment."

There was a large police presence at the scene throughout the night, with armoured vehicles being used to secure the area.

The IOPC has investigated the incident and is not currently investigating an officer for misconduct or criminality.

Police were called to an incident near the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent last night around 7.15pm. . Picture: Facebook/Park Gate Inn

The man's half-brother, Liam O'Meara, told The Telegraph he believes police used unnecessary force and that O'Meara has "mental health problems".

He added: "The police could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tasered him, couldn't they?"

Although, he said the worst of O'Meara's injuries were caused when he dropped the chainsaw rather than the gunshot, the Telegraph reported.

He believes his brother could now possibly lose one arm.

A general view of the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, Kent, after a man was shot by police outside the pub around 9pm on Monday.
A general view of the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, Kent, after a man was shot by police outside the pub around 9pm on Monday. Picture: Alamy

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "Police shootings are fortunately rare, however, given a man has been injured after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

"Based on analysis of evidence gathered to date, no police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality – they are being treated as witnesses.

"We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected."

