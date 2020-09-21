Plymouth stabbings: Man charged with five counts of attempted murder

21 September 2020, 14:39 | Updated: 21 September 2020, 14:48

Three stabbings took place on Albert Road, in the Stoke area of Plymouth
Three stabbings took place on Albert Road, in the Stoke area of Plymouth. Picture: Google

By Ewan Somerville

A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after three men were stabbed and two women were injured by a vehicle in Plymouth.

Officers were called to Albert Road in the Devon city just before 10pm on Saturday where three men were found with stab wounds.

One of them suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Parry Williams, 54, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. 

Officers also found two female pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle, one of whom was seriously injured and the other suffered minor injuries. 

All five people were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. 

Armed officers swooped on address in the Beacon Park area following the stabbings. Police then stopped a vehicle near Ide, on the outskirts of Exeter, where a man was detained.

Williams was remanded in custody and is due at Plymouth Crown Court on 21 October.

