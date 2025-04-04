Police arrest man, 33, and woman, 55, after Donald Trump's Scottish golf course vandalised with red paint

4 April 2025, 19:45 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 20:14

Ayr, UK. 08 MAR, 2025. Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Ayr, UK. 08 MAR, 2025. Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses in March.

The woman was arrested in Leeds and the man in Wakefield on Friday.

It comes after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

The red paint spelled out the word 'Gaza Is Not For Sale' in three-metre high letters on the lawn of the golf course.

Lights were ripped from walls and large holes were dug across the greens of the 800-acre course.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

The incident is said to have left extensive damage to the greens, including the course's most prestigious hole, which features in the international Open Championships.

Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded "where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar".

Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

The publication states there is no specific financial value where a potential crime would be recorded as malicious mischief rather than vandalism but multiple thousands of pounds of alleged damage would be required for it to be recorded as the former.

Police Scotland confirmed in update that Mr Robson had been charged last week.

Palestine Action described the act as a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza".

Mr Trump's recent comments include plans to "clean out the whole thing".

