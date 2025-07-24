Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub amid claims cops 'caused more damage than burglars'

24 July 2025, 11:29 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 11:30

Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'
Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have been accused of 'causing more damage than burglars' after Met Police officers responded to a suspected pub break-in using a 'battering ram'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers responded to the suspected break-in at Stanley's of Streatham, in south London, last week, after spotting a glass window inset into a door had been smashed.

But instead of reaching for the handle located inches away, the five officers instead opted to use a battering ram to enter the building.

"So this is just insane!!!" wrote the pub after posting the CCTV footage to social media.

"I get broken into last night AGAIN the police notice an hour later that the window has been broken so just decide to cave the door in also!!

Read more: Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos

Read more: Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

Police use 'battering ram' to get into burgled pub causing 'more damage than the burglars'

The pub added: "On what planet do you gain entry to a burgled premises with a battering ram @metpolice_uk?"

The footage left many - including the pub, questioning why the officers couldn't have used the door.

"I simply lent through and unlatched the door!!!! Now I need a new door and window," the pub wrote on Instagram.

It marks the second break-in in a week, with a similar image of a broken window posted by the pub seven days earlier.

"Same door different window, the little scrotum has done it again so we now need bars on the front windows. The police know who he is too," wrote the pub in another social media post.

Hours later, the boozer added footage of the suspect attempting to break-in to their social media page.

Responding to the footage, one social media user wrote: "I guess they did this in training. Shame 5 of them didn’t think to reach through and unlock?!"

Another user was seen to write: "Common sense is seriously lacking these days".

A third wrote: These people should get locked for much longer than they do when they catch them!"

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

f

'Downright evil' serial rapist, 19, who held axe to throat of one of his victims jailed for 'horrifying crimes'
Corey Dryden pleaded guilty to the murder of Megan Hughes

Man who stabbed partner 27 times before telling police he 'did really love her' jailed for murder
CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party

Doctor pleads guilty to giving Matthew Perry ketamine leading up to his death

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said.

Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says
The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people were killed in a shooting

Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital
Xavier Popponne

Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

More UK News

See more More UK News

Breaking News

Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which killed four named

A further 71 shops could also see their rents slashed and a series of debts written off by the company as part of the rescue deal.

High street giant on brink of collapse - hundreds of jobs at risk as emergency rescue plan looms
Ready meals on display in Sainsbury's supermarket fridges.

One person dies after eating listeriosis-infected ready meals sold at Aldi and Tesco

A group of people hug outside Minehead Middle School

Minehead schoolboy died from head injuries in zoo trip coach crash, inquest hears

The doctor’s strike is scheduled to begin on Friday as planned, after five days of talks between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) failed to deliver a compromise

Junior doctors told they'll face 'financial consequences' as NHS boss warns no overtime to claw back strike losses
Placing a bet. A man handing over £10 cash to a bookmaker.

Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News