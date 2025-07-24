Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub amid claims cops 'caused more damage than burglars'

Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have been accused of 'causing more damage than burglars' after Met Police officers responded to a suspected pub break-in using a 'battering ram'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers responded to the suspected break-in at Stanley's of Streatham, in south London, last week, after spotting a glass window inset into a door had been smashed.

But instead of reaching for the handle located inches away, the five officers instead opted to use a battering ram to enter the building.

"So this is just insane!!!" wrote the pub after posting the CCTV footage to social media.

"I get broken into last night AGAIN the police notice an hour later that the window has been broken so just decide to cave the door in also!!

Read more: Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos

Read more: Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

Police use 'battering ram' to get into burgled pub causing 'more damage than the burglars'

The pub added: "On what planet do you gain entry to a burgled premises with a battering ram @metpolice_uk?"

The footage left many - including the pub, questioning why the officers couldn't have used the door.

"I simply lent through and unlatched the door!!!! Now I need a new door and window," the pub wrote on Instagram.

It marks the second break-in in a week, with a similar image of a broken window posted by the pub seven days earlier.

"Same door different window, the little scrotum has done it again so we now need bars on the front windows. The police know who he is too," wrote the pub in another social media post.

Hours later, the boozer added footage of the suspect attempting to break-in to their social media page.

Responding to the footage, one social media user wrote: "I guess they did this in training. Shame 5 of them didn’t think to reach through and unlock?!"

Another user was seen to write: "Common sense is seriously lacking these days".

A third wrote: These people should get locked for much longer than they do when they catch them!"

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.