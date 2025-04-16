Police battle 'unbreakable door' during 'drugs raids' in Greater Manchester

A search of the properties resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones being seized. Picture: Chris Chambers

By Chris Chambers and Alice Padgett

Two people have been arrested, and a stash of drugs and mobile phones have been seized, following a series of dawn raids across Greater Manchester targeting organised criminals.

On Wednesday morning, officers from Greater Manchester Police conducted four simultaneous warrants across the district.

In Burnage, officers battled to break down the door, striking it 113 times, before being able to gain access to one of the four houses being targeted.

A search of the properties resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones being seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at a neighbouring property on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B drugs and a second man in his 20s was arrested for breach of bail conditions at an address in Newton Heath.

“What made this operation particularly successful was the quality of intelligence we received from the local residents and partner agencies who were concerned about criminal activity affecting their community," Sergeant Stuart Farrell from our South Manchester Neighbourhoods Policing Team said.

They both remain in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Another two address on Heathwood Road and Green End Road in Burnage respectively, were also subject to warrants. A further two adults at these addresses were located in possession of drugs and have been dealt with, police report.

Officers conducted four simultaneous warrants across the district. Picture: Chris Chambers

A woman in her 40s (pictured) was arrested at a neighbouring property on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B drugs. Picture: Chris Chambers

A number of mobile phones have been seized from each address for interrogation.

Sergeant Stuart Farrell said: “In the early hours of this morning, officers executed four separate warrants across North and South Manchester, resulting in two arrests. The individuals were taken into custody on suspicion of drug offences and breaching bail conditions.

“These arrests were as a result of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Two people have been arrested, and a stash of drugs and mobile phones have been seized, following a series of dawn raids across Greater Manchester targeting organised criminals. Picture: Chris Chambers

“The intelligence provided helped us not only identify the suspects but also understand the wider impact these activities were having on local residents.

“We are committed to acting on information provided by the public, and I want to personally encourage anyone with knowledge of criminal activity in their area to come forward. You can report information by calling 999 in emergency situations, 101 for non-emergency matters, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small it might seem, helps us build a clearer picture of criminal activity and take appropriate action.”