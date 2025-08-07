Police seize 1,500 hours of CCTV in hunt for man who sexually assaulted schoolboy at Highlands campsite

Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit, Highland. Picture: Google Maps

By Frankie Elliott

Police have seized more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage as they hunt a man who sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a Highlands campsite.

Investigators have begun trawling through the recordings and visited almost 100 properties following the incident at the Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit, Highland, on Thursday, July 31.

Between 12.20am and 1am that day, a "bald white" man, believed to be aged between 35 and 50, entered the boy's tent and sexually assaulted him before leaving the area, the force said.

Police say the schoolboy was left "traumatised and upset" by the assault and a full investigation was immediately launched to find the suspect.

A dedicated team of officers are still carrying out "extensive inquiries"a week on, including tracing visitors who were staying at the campsite at the time.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are fully committed to finding the individual responsible.

"Please be assured there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and officers have seized more than 1,500 hours of public and private CCTV footage.

"As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers."

Police say the child's father, who was staying with the rest of the family in the tent next to their son, saw the suspect, described as around 5ft 10in tall, walk away from the boy's tent after the assault.

He had come outside after overhearing the incident and confronted the man, asking what he was doing. The suspect responded briefly, then walked off, detectives said.

Superintendent Smith has urged members of the public with information to come forward, adding: "We have had a good response from the public so far, but I would again urge anyone with information to please come forward.

"Please think back - were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching the suspect's description?

"Even if it doesn't seem significant, please pass any information on. It could prove crucial to our investigation."

Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy and his family.

Superintendent Judy Hill said: "I would like to thank everyone for their help so far, including local businesses.

"We understand this incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community.

"I would encourage anyone with any concerns, or any information, to approach local officers or call 101."