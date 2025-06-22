Police warn batch of dangerous drugs could have 'fatal consequences' after one death and string of heart attacks

22 June 2025, 14:07

Officers from the Bransholme Neighbourhood Policing Team enter a property to search for drugs.
Officers from the Bransholme Neighbourhood Policing Team enter a property to search for drugs. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The death of a man in the North East could be linked to a dangerous drugs batch, police have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man in his 40s, who was found dead in the Harlow Green area of Gateshead on Friday.

Officers believe his death and four cardiac arrests in the area since Thursday could be linked to the same drugs batch, but have said enquiries are at a very early stage.

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson, of Northumbria Police, called for users to be mindful, warning the batch of drugs “could have fatal consequences”.

Read more: Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver

Read more: Woman knifed to death inside shop as man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder

Police Officer about to batter down front door on raid of a crack house.
Police Officer about to batter down front door on raid of a crack house in Fulham, west London, UK. Picture: Alamy

She said: “Protecting people from harm is our utmost priority as a force, and that means doing all we can to warn people about a potential threat to their lives.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that this death and the cardiac arrests are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch.“

While we would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs, the fact is that there are people in our area with drug addictions and we want to warn them about this potentially lethal substance.“

Given the similarities of these reports from the same area, it is important that we ensure this warning message is shared far and wide.”

\Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Chinese PhD Zhenhao Zou student was found guilty of drugging and raping 10 women in London and China between 2019 and 2023.

Serial rapist Zhenhao Zou facing second trial as at least 24 more women come forward

a

Shopkeeper stabbed to death 'in front of customers and children' - as man arrested for murder
A woman was allegedly attacked in a park in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, by a group of girls.

Elderly woman left ‘bleeding from the head’ after alleged park attack by 'group of girls'

A woman was stabbed in a shop in Stanley Road, Bootle.

Woman knifed to death inside shop as man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder

Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match

Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver

More UK News

See more More UK News

British Airways Airbus A380 Aircraft Landing In Heathrow

British Airways cancelling flights to Dubai and Doha until Tuesday over 'safety concerns'

A flag outside the Iranian embassy in London

Seven charged after protest outside Iranian embassy

Around two million people attend Notting Hill Carnival each year

Windrush campaigners urge the Government to save Notting Hill Carnival

A video posted to Instagram by Palestine Activists showed two people damaging a military plane

Costs of damage from Palestine Action attacks at RAF Brize Norton will total 'at least £30million'
Passengers carrying their belongings walk along the train tracks after being evacuated from the broken-down Thameslink train

Mass evacuation of passengers 'trapped' on broken-down train on hottest day of the year so far
The pricing discrepancy has come under renewed scrutiny from MPs following Labour's introduction of VAT on private school fees

National Theatre accused of 'discrimination' against private schools over 'two-tier' ticket pricing

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News