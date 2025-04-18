Police discover four-foot-long caiman during raid on Essex home

18 April 2025, 12:21

The animal has been handed over to the RSPCA
The animal has been handed over to the RSPCA. Picture: Essex Police

By Henry Moore

Police have seized a four-foot-long caiman as well as a slew of other illegal items as they arrested two people on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.

The reptile, which has been handed to the RSPCA, was discovered by officers during a raid at an address in Aveley, near Grays, on Thursday, Essex Police said.

Large amounts of cannabis and several weapons, including knives, were seized from the property.

A 36-year-old man, from Purfleet, has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, contravention of the dangerous wildlife act and possession of an offensive weapon, while a 35-year-old woman was arrested for the same offences as well as on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

The caiman was discovered at a property in Essex
The caiman was discovered at a property in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Both were released as the investigation continues.

Inspector Dan Selby, from Essex Police, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we work hard to tackle their production and sale.

“We know this matters to the public and we value our neighbourhoods so these issues matter to us.

“We are also ensuring the welfare of the caiman and have left it in the hands of the RSPCA.”

Caimans, which resemble small alligators, are native to Central and South America and are known to inhabit swamps, lacks and marshes.

