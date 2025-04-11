Moment police disguised as Batman and Robin snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge

11 April 2025, 12:28

Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge
Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Two police officers dressed up as the caped crusader and his trusty sidekick Robin to snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge.

The officers were forced to put on the Batman and Robin costumes after criminals who operate on the bridge began to recognise them.

Footage released by police shows the two “undercover” officers donning tight-fitting superhero costumes, complete with masks and capes as they tackled one street trader on the famous bridge.

Undercover police swoop in on suspects on Westminster Bridge

Costica Barbu was convicted at Croydon Magistrates Court after being remanded by police and was fined £925.

A police spokesperson said: “We know criminality on Westminster Bridge is a concern for the public.

“We will continue to target those involved, arrest them and continue to put them before the courts."

