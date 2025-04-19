Police find body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi - as man charged with her murder

19 April 2025, 21:37

Police found the body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi following the arrest of two individuals - one of whom was charged with murder.
Police found the body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi following the arrest of two individuals - one of whom was charged with murder. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Detectives investigating the murder of Paria Veisi have discovered her body at an address in Penylan, Cardiff.

A man has since been charged with her murder after police recovered the 37-year-old's body at a residential property in Penylan, Cardiff.

Ms Veisi was last seen leaving work a week ago, with detectives launching a subsequent murder investigation.

The victim was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff at about 3pm on April 12.

She was driving her black Mercedes GLC 200, which was later found on Dorchester Avenue in the Penylan area of Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey's school bans mobile phones to 'reduced' pupils' stress levels

In a statement released on Saturday, South Wales Police confirmed a 41-year-old man from Penylan, Cardiff, has been charged with murder; preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

A 48-year-old woman from Australia Road, White City Estate, London, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Close-up of properties on Penylan Hill Penylan Cardiff Wales UK
Close-up of properties on Penylan Hill Penylan Cardiff Wales UK. Picture: Alamy

Both individuals appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court today, Saturday April 19.

Both have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Cardiff Crown Court at 9am on Tuesday April 22.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, said: “This brings our search for Paria to a sad and tragic end.

"Paria’s family, all those who knew her, and those in her local community, will be deeply saddened and shocked by these latest developments. Family liaison officers are continuing to support Paria’s family”.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information since our appeal was launched.”

“There will continue to be detectives and crime scene investigators working in the Penylan area over the next week, and I would encourage anyone with any information to talk to officers at the scene or to get in touch."

