Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

3 August 2025, 18:22 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 19:28

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers. Picture: Facebook

By Chay Quinn

Police are investigating after bizarre footage of a naked man walking down a street wearing only trainers and a gimp mask emerged on social media.

The video, which has been shared widely online, is understood to have been filmed in Lytham, Lancashire.

In it, the man is seen wearing only the mask and a pair of black-and-white trainers as he walks along a row of residential homes.

Reports emerged towards the end of July which suggested a naked man had been spotted in the area wearing nothing but a pair of trainers and a gimp mask.

Lancashire Police said the incident took place at about 12.50am on July 18 in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street, despite claims on Facebook it happened later in the month.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

"This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

"Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously."

It's the latest incident involving a man wearing a gimp mask to plague the UK's towns.

In late 2023, a man accused of being the Somerset gimp was banned by a court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of his trial later that year.

Joshua Hunt, 32, denied two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset, was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask" or visit the areas where the offences are alleged to have taken place at an earlier hearing.

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume.

Officers urged anyone with information or relevant CCTV to contact FyldeRTF@lancashire.police.uk.

