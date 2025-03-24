Police hunt alpaca attacker after four animals killed with fifth 'shot in the face' in 'highly distressing' incident

24 March 2025, 19:28

Three alpacas, each with a unique coat color, graze peacefully in a lush Austrian meadow amidst vibrant autumn foliage.
Three alpacas, each with a unique coat color, graze peacefully in a lush Austrian meadow amidst vibrant autumn foliage. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Four alpacas have been killed and a fifth shot in the face following a brutal attack in a sleepy Cambridgeshire village.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The animals, named Calvin, Klein, Martha and Juniper, were attacked between 6pm on Saturday and 8:30am on Sunday in the small parish of East Hatley, near Gamlingay.

Police are now hunting the gunman responsible for the attack, described by police as a 'highly distressing' incident.

A ewe also reportedly died as a result of a dog attack, with the animal forced to be put down by distraught owner Dawn French.

The surviving injured alpaca reportedly received a gunshot wound to the face and remains paralysed - something its owner hopes is reversible and just the result of swelling from its injury.

Police hunting the alpaca attacker were seen at the scene on Sunday after four animals killed.
Police hunting the alpaca attacker were seen at the scene on Sunday after four animals killed. Picture: PA / Alamy

Police have launched an appeal, with detectives appealing to any witnesses over the weekend to get in touch.

In a Facebook post, a local resident said four alpacas were "shot in the head and killed", one ewe had been "massacred" by dogs.

Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and are now asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall said: "This was a highly distressing crime that has caused death and serious injury to defenceless animals.

"I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch as soon as possible."

Police have launched an appeal, with the forceAnyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 35/20844/25, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Neighbours were "gobsmacked" over the incident.

