Police hunt hit-and-run victim who was 'carried on car bonnet for 30 yards' outside London concert

18 April 2025, 20:11

Screen grab taken from handout footage dated 17/04/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a woman who is believed to have been injured following a hit and run collision near Wembley Arena, north London, on Thursday evening.
Screen grab taken from handout footage dated 17/04/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a woman who is believed to have been injured following a hit and run collision near Wembley Arena, north London, on Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a hit-and-run victim who was 'carried for 30 yards' on a car bonnet outside Wembley Arena.

The appeal was launched after footage emerged showing the woman, who is believed to have been injured, being carried on the bonnet of a car for 30 yards during the hit-and-run.

The incident happened in Engineers Way near Wembley Arena at about 11.10pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage filmed by a member of the public shows the woman dancing in the road and narrowly avoiding passing vehicles, the Met said.

A car can then be seen driving into her and carrying her around 30 yards on the bonnet before she is thrown to the floor, the force added.

Screen grab taken from handout footage dated 17/04/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a woman who is believed to have been injured following a hit and run collision near Wembley Arena, north London.
Screen grab taken from handout footage dated 17/04/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a woman who is believed to have been injured following a hit and run collision near Wembley Arena, north London. Picture: Alamy

The car did not stop at the scene, police said. Members of the public called an ambulance but the woman was no longer there when officers and paramedics arrived.

The force confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

She has since been released on bail to a date in early June.

Wembley Arena front entrance
Wembley Arena front entrance. Picture: Alamy

Investigating officers want to identify the woman in the footage to speak to her about the incident, to ensure she is well and that she gets appropriate medical attention.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 8317/17APR."

