Police hunt man who stole Pokemon cards in knifepoint robbery

6 August 2021, 16:33 | Updated: 6 August 2021, 16:41

Police want to trace this man after the theft of cash and Pokemon cards
Picture: Kent Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting an armed robber who threatened shop workers with a knife before stealing a box of Pokemon cards and cash.

Kent police issued CCTV of a hooded, masked suspect they want to trace after a box of Pokemon Darkness Ablaze cards were stolen from a shop in Folkestone.

Police said a man entered a shop in Sandgate Road in Folkestone at around 1.50pm on Tuesday July 20 and approached staff at the till.

Police shared a picture of the suspect's distinctive hand tattoo
Picture: Kent Police

He asked for a box of the cards and when he was told the price he pulled out a knife and told staff at the shop to put the cards and some money from the till into a bag before fleeing the scene.

Police issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace, including a picture of a distinctive hand tattoo.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/128429/21 or Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or online.

