Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Police hunt man who stole Pokemon cards in knifepoint robbery
6 August 2021, 16:33 | Updated: 6 August 2021, 16:41
Police are hunting an armed robber who threatened shop workers with a knife before stealing a box of Pokemon cards and cash.
Kent police issued CCTV of a hooded, masked suspect they want to trace after a box of Pokemon Darkness Ablaze cards were stolen from a shop in Folkestone.
Police said a man entered a shop in Sandgate Road in Folkestone at around 1.50pm on Tuesday July 20 and approached staff at the till.
He asked for a box of the cards and when he was told the price he pulled out a knife and told staff at the shop to put the cards and some money from the till into a bag before fleeing the scene.
Police issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace, including a picture of a distinctive hand tattoo.
Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/128429/21 or Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or online.