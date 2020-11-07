Police hunt suspect after two girls, 15, stabbed on way to schools in south London

7 November 2020, 07:49 | Updated: 7 November 2020, 07:58

Police want to trace this man after two schoolgirls were stabbed in Croydon
Police want to trace this man after two schoolgirls were stabbed in Croydon. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are working to trace a suspect after two schoolgirls were stabbed in separate attacks in south London.

Officers issued an image of a man they want to trace after the girls, who are not known to each other, were stabbed in what police say are "linked" attacks.

The girls, both 15, were both stabbed at random while walking to school. One was stabbed in the leg and the other in the arm.

Both girls were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is not life threatening.

Both girls were not seriously injured
Both girls were not seriously injured. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police said they were called at 8.23am on Friday, November 6 to St Paul’s Road, Croydon to reports of an injured girl.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended where they found a 15-year-old girl had been approached by a stranger and stabbed in the arm.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital

At 8.50am on Wednesday, November 4, police were called to reports of an injured girl in Moffat Road, Croydon.

They found a girl, 15, been approached by a stranger and stabbed in the leg.

She was taken to hospital where her condition was confirmed as not life threatening.

The victims both go to separate schools, police said.

Detective Inspector David Adams of South Area Command said: “These attacks are almost identical in nature and I am confident that they are linked.

“I have taken the decision to release a clip that was captured by a witness to the second incident and appeal for the community to tell us who this individual is.

“We are doing everything they can to identify and apprehend this suspect and enhanced patrols are being conducted in the area at the start and end of the school day.

“Please do contact police or speak with officers on patrol if you have concerns or information.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1294/06NOV.

