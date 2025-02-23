Police hunt van driver after girl, 3, dies following tram and vehicle crash in Manchester

Tram crash Mosley Street Manchester where 3 year old girl was killed. Manchester UK Picture credit garyroberts/worldwidefeatures.com. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are hunting for the driver of a van that collided with a tram in Manchester, before ricocheting and killing a three-year-old girl.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The girl was taken to hospital but has died from her injuries, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

The fatal collision took place just before 10am on Mosley Street in the centre of the city, with the Metrolink tram hitting a white Mercedes-Benz van before mounting the pavement.

Police have confirmed they are now hunting the van driver who fled the scene of the accident.

It is believed that the child was walking along the street at the time, with the van rebounding from its crash with the tram before hitting her.

She was not travelling with the van or on the tram, according to police, with police confirming that "no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two air ambulance crews attended the scene, according to a North West Ambulance spokesperson.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephanie Parker said the force's investigation is ongoing and they are investigating "a number of lines of enquiry".

She added: "I would like to send my condolences to the family of the victim.

"This is a tragic incident where a young girl has sadly lost her life despite the responding officer's best attempts to save her."

Following the incident on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said: "A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital and has sadly passed away from her injuries.

All trams were suspended through St Peter's Square in Machester city centre where investigations continued late into Saturday evening.

It comes as a Transport Greater Manchester Tansport (TfGM) spokesperson said: "All of our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting police with their investigation."

Manchester's Bee Network said on social media: "Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter's Square and Piccadilly Gardens."

The Greater Manchester Police said, on X, that they "envisage there will be a lengthy closure of surrounding streets near to St Peters Square".

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the little girl who sadly passed away following an incident in Manchester city centre today."