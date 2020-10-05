Police issue urgent warning after four drug deaths in the North East

5 October 2020, 06:14

Police have issued an urgent warning after four died
Police have issued an urgent warning after four died. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have issued an urgent drugs warning following the deaths of four young people.

Northumbria Police said drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the deaths of two women, both aged 18, and a 21-year-old man in Newcastle over the weekend.

The force said an 18-year-old man has also died in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

A spokesman said that specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved.

Post-mortems are due to take place but officers want to warn the public about the danger of taking drugs, he said.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have sadly died.

"Although our investigations are still at a very early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, we are warning people against taking drugs.

"We would urge anybody thinking about taking drugs to please not take the risk. The consequences could cost you your life.

"If anyone has any information about who has supplied the drugs in question then we would also encourage them to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

He said that anyone who has taken these drugs and needs emergency medical attention should always call 999.

Earlier on Sunday, Northumbria Police said a man has been arrested after an 18-year-old female student was found dead in Newcastle.

But the force has not said whether this tragedy was one of the four deaths which led to the drugs warning.

The spokesman said officers were called to an address on Richardson Road in the city shortly after 6am on Saturday and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is on police bail while investigations continue, he said.

A Newcastle University spokesman said earlier: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of one of our students and our welfare teams are offering support to those affected.

"This is not Covid-related and as this is an active police investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time."

