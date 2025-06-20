Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead near Costco superstore

20 June 2025, 16:19

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead outside Costco superstore
Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead outside Costco superstore. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in broad daylight close to a south London superstore.

Police were called to Imperial Way, Croydon, shortly after 5pm on Thursday following reports of a man with gunshot wounds close to the Costco wholesaler.

Emergency services arrived to find a man in his 40s with life threatening gunshot wounds.

Pictures taken at the scene show several ambulances surrounded with a crowd forming close to the location.

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have said a forensics tent and cordon are now in place.

The force has confirmed an investigation is now underway.

His next of kin informed and being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Major Incident team are leading the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, leading the investigation from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said:

"This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time. Our team of specially trained officers are supporting them as are our investigation progresses.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge any witnesses to come forward and share information with us."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information on the incident to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 6530/19JUN.

